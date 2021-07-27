checkAd

Hill International Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:15   

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021, after the close of the stock market. Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Weintraub, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-9753 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6739 (International) approximately 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and asking to be connected to the Hill International Conference Call. To listen to the live call online, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of Hill’s website at www.hillintl.com and click on “Financial Information,” and then “Conferences and Calls.” Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to participate in the live call, the conference call will be accessible on Hill’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,800 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com





