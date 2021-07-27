Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Performance exceeds expectations Given an excellent performance in Q2 that has exceeded expectations, Kion has raised its 2021 outlook significantly. It is Kion’s conventional core business, its forklift and warehouse trucks, that has bounced up onto stunning hight. The dimension of the upgrade comes to us as a surprise. For the whole year, order intake of Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) is now expected in a range between EUR 6.85bn to EUR 7.25bn (reported 2020: EUR 5.78 bn).



