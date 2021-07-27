checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Performance exceeds expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
27.07.2021, 14:21   

Given an excellent performance in Q2 that has exceeded expectations, Kion has raised its 2021 outlook significantly. Kion’s conventional core business, (forklift and warehouse trucks) has bounced up onto stunning hight.

 

Kion Group AG (Update)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 11.9bn


BUY

PT EUR 110.00 (+22% potential)

 

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Performance exceeds expectations Given an excellent performance in Q2 that has exceeded expectations, Kion has raised its 2021 outlook significantly. It is Kion’s conventional core business, its forklift and warehouse trucks, that has bounced up onto stunning hight. The dimension of the upgrade comes to us as a surprise. For the whole year, order intake of Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) is now expected in a range between EUR 6.85bn to EUR 7.25bn (reported 2020: EUR 5.78 bn).

