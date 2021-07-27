Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Mastercard/Visa extend security approvals Yesterday, Rubean announced that is has received extended security approvals from card issuers such as MasterCard and Visa, allowing PhonePOS users to accept payments that exceed EUR 50 from credit cardholders by entering their PIN code. In our view, this news will significantly expand the possibilities of using Rubean's new payment acceptance solution, making our steep growth forecast look even more feasible.



