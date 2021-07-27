AlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Mastercard/Visa extend security approvals
Rubean announced that is has received extended security approvals from MasterCard and Visa, allowing PhonePOS users to accept payments that exceed EUR 50 from credit cardholders by entering their PIN code.
