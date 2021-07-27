checkAd

Fernhill Corp is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of PerfectMine, an Established and Fully Operational Crypto Mining Operating System and Monitoring Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Fernhill Corp. (OTC PINK:FERN) and its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, Crypto Mining Corp, is pleased to announce the Acquisition of PerfectMine, a fully operational turn-key platform that provides optimized operating systems for a wide variety of GPU and CPU mining rigs to improve efficiency as well as remotely monitor and manage them.

PerfectMine.io, delivered as software as a service ("SaaS"), provides optimized mining operating systems and algorithms, supports multiple cryptocurrencies and tokens such as Ethereum, LiteCoin, Monero and RavenCoin, and has the unique capability to support Multi-Card functionality that can run both Nvidia and AMD GPUs simultaneously, which is not commonly found in the industry. PerfectMine includes robust monitoring and optimization tools to efficiently tune and manage crypto mining rigs to improve hashrate yield and operate at peak efficiency.

"We are extremely excited about the acquisition of PerfectMine." said CEO Marc Lasky. "We believe it is the perfect first step toward accomplishing our goals. This simple but robust platform allows us to democratize and simplify crypto mining for everyone. Further, it sets the stage for Fernhill to become one of the leading providers of crypto mining tools and resources to help optimize and create green mining solutions for the masses. Acquiring Perfectmine helps Fernhill establish a foundation for making multiple larger acquisitions in the crypto space and moves us closer to our goal of uplisting to Nasdaq."

"The PerfectMine acquisition includes foundational technology that is commercial grade and ready to scale," said Fernhill Strategic Advisor Chris Kern. "Operating systems are at the core of every computing system and this platform has far reaching potential for consumer mining enthusiasts to enterprise level clients on a global scale. This acquisition puts us in position to be at the forefront of the mining rig optimization and management industry and we're highly confident that it can create significant value for the Company."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a diversified technology holding company that has interests in and seeks to acquire, build and develop businesses in mobile applications, blockchain/digital assets, SaaS, FinTech and alternative energy solutions, as well as other technologies that address the world's leading environmental and social concerns. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

