ClickStream Launches WinQuik(TM) App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now Win Money Playing Four Game-Types

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced the launch of WinQuik™ app's fourth game-type, Daily Dozen. The new free-to-play game allows users to predict what will happen that day in sports. Those who predict all twelve scenarios correctly will win cash prizes.

Foto: Accesswire

"In my 20-plus years as a sportscaster for the NFL, MLB and NCAA, I've covered thousands of live sporting events. Fans love to predict not only who will win, but what will happen during the game," said ClickStream Chief Content Officer Amber Theoharis. "With our new game Daily Dozen, we allow users to tap into that excitement without having to bet their own money. It's free-to-play and the cash pot rolls over nightly if there are no winners. It's addictive, and sports fans will go crazy for it."

Daily Dozen is WinQuik's first venture into predictive sports gaming. New games are available every morning Thursday through Sunday. Users are asked 12 true/false questions predicting various outcomes of global sporting events taking place that day. Answers are based on whether a user believes the prediction will happen or not. The game will lock at a set time each day by which all answers must be submitted. A user must get all 12 predictions correct to win the cash prize.

WinQuik™ is a free-to-play, fast-paced gaming app that features 1 v. 1 trivia challenges, solo-play trivia games, and the live-trivia quiz The Big Game hosted by actor Pooch Hall Thursday nights at 9:30pm ET. The games feature multiple pop-culture categories. Players have several different ways to win real cash prizes daily. WinQuik™ is free to download in all major app stores for both iOS and Android. With the launch of Daily Dozen, WinQuik™ now offers four different ways to play games and win money.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

