Tennessee Valley Authority Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA") has placed an order for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We're pleased to begin working with the Tennessee Valley Authority, providing our state-of the-art BKR 5000 portable communications technology to assist their operations. With the TVA's range of responsibility, which includes providing electricity for 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six states, as well as providing flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system, it is vital that they deploy the most reliable portable communications technology for their employees in the field. In existence for almost nine decades, the TVA has long been an adapter of innovative new solutions to help them address the needs of the communities they service and we're pleased to have been selected to assist their efforts through the deployment of our BKR 5000 communications platform."