Tennessee Valley Authority Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021   

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA") has placed an order for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA") has placed an order for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We're pleased to begin working with the Tennessee Valley Authority, providing our state-of the-art BKR 5000 portable communications technology to assist their operations. With the TVA's range of responsibility, which includes providing electricity for 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six states, as well as providing flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system, it is vital that they deploy the most reliable portable communications technology for their employees in the field. In existence for almost nine decades, the TVA has long been an adapter of innovative new solutions to help them address the needs of the communities they service and we're pleased to have been selected to assist their efforts through the deployment of our BKR 5000 communications platform."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

