checkAd

Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 14:30  |  55   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire")(TSXV:SMP) announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander"; TSX-V: CMD) allowing …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire")(TSXV:SMP) announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander"; TSX-V: CMD) allowing Southern Empire to acquire a 100% beneficial interest in the Pedro Gold Project in northeastern Durango State, México.

Pedro Gold Project Highlights:

  • Outcropping epithermal gold targets with potential for both bulk mineable and bonanza-grade vein deposits
  • 4,000 metres ("m") by 1,000 m gold in soil anomaly coincident with gold-bearing, silica-rich breccia outcrops
  • Additional gold ("Au") targets identified beneath post-mineral cover by 2020 geochemical survey
  • Historical reverse circulation and core drilling by Newmont in 2014 that confirmed the presence of gold
  • In 2019, a 70 line-kilometre IP survey identified vertical, feeder vein targets that are not yet drill tested
  • Nine drill holes currently planned with permits established for up to 25 drill holes
  • Mineral concessions cover ~1,750 hectares ("ha"; 4,324 acres)
  • Mineral concessions cover private ranch lands
  • Located in Durango, a mining friendly state in north-central México
  • Good access to the project area, ~80 kilometres ("km"; 50 miles) west-northwest of the city of Torreón
  • Local infrastructure available in the nearby town of Mapimí

David Tupper, Southern Empire's Vice President of Exploration, stated: "Having been involved in the Pedro Gold Project discovery, I am very excited to get a second chance to work with Commander's Rob Cameron and to return to the mineral-endowed Mapimí area to test targets I had to leave behind. Newmont's 2014 drill program targeted Carlin-style mineralization in the Caracol Formation and did not test the potential for epithermal, bonanza-grade gold and silver mineralization, especially in the well-defined zones of silicification and brecciation."

Geology and Exploration History of the Pedro Gold Project Area

The Pedro Gold Project covers prospective geology including the HP Breccia, an epithermal gold system discovered in 2012 by regional grass roots prospecting that was directly supervised by David Tupper, P.Geo., now Southern Empire's Vice President of Exploration.

The HP Breccia occurs throughout a 4,000 m by 1,000 m area outlined at surface by a combined gold (>10 ppb) and arsenic (> 100 ppm) soil anomaly coincident with extensive outcrops of Au-bearing, hematite-stained, silica-rich hydrothermal breccias hosted by conglomerates of the Tertiary-age Ahuichila Formation (sandstone, tuffaceous sandstone and conglomerate). Selected surface grab samples from prominent silica-rich ridges (featuring angular chalcedony fragments and silicified sedimentary rocks within an angular, coarse breccia) returned up to 2.26 grams gold/tonne ("g Au/t"). Portions of the soil anomaly are underlain by older carbonate rocks of the Aurora and Cuesta Del Cura Formations where partially outlined soil geochemical anomalies indicate potential for additional gold zones.

Seite 1 von 6
Southern Empire Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire")(TSXV:SMP) announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander"; TSX-V: CMD) allowing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services