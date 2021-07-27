Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire")(TSXV:SMP) announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander"; TSX-V: CMD) allowing …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire")(TSXV:SMP) announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander"; TSX-V: CMD) allowing Southern Empire to acquire a 100% beneficial interest in the Pedro Gold Project in northeastern Durango State, México.

Outcropping epithermal gold targets with potential for both bulk mineable and bonanza-grade vein deposits

4,000 metres ("m") by 1,000 m gold in soil anomaly coincident with gold-bearing, silica-rich breccia outcrops

Additional gold ("Au") targets identified beneath post-mineral cover by 2020 geochemical survey

Historical reverse circulation and core drilling by Newmont in 2014 that confirmed the presence of gold

In 2019, a 70 line-kilometre IP survey identified vertical, feeder vein targets that are not yet drill tested

Nine drill holes currently planned with permits established for up to 25 drill holes

Mineral concessions cover ~1,750 hectares ("ha"; 4,324 acres)

Mineral concessions cover private ranch lands

Located in Durango, a mining friendly state in north-central México

Good access to the project area, ~80 kilometres ("km"; 50 miles) west-northwest of the city of Torreón

Local infrastructure available in the nearby town of Mapimí

David Tupper, Southern Empire's Vice President of Exploration, stated: "Having been involved in the Pedro Gold Project discovery, I am very excited to get a second chance to work with Commander's Rob Cameron and to return to the mineral-endowed Mapimí area to test targets I had to leave behind. Newmont's 2014 drill program targeted Carlin-style mineralization in the Caracol Formation and did not test the potential for epithermal, bonanza-grade gold and silver mineralization, especially in the well-defined zones of silicification and brecciation."

Geology and Exploration History of the Pedro Gold Project Area

The Pedro Gold Project covers prospective geology including the HP Breccia, an epithermal gold system discovered in 2012 by regional grass roots prospecting that was directly supervised by David Tupper, P.Geo., now Southern Empire's Vice President of Exploration.

The HP Breccia occurs throughout a 4,000 m by 1,000 m area outlined at surface by a combined gold (>10 ppb) and arsenic (> 100 ppm) soil anomaly coincident with extensive outcrops of Au-bearing, hematite-stained, silica-rich hydrothermal breccias hosted by conglomerates of the Tertiary-age Ahuichila Formation (sandstone, tuffaceous sandstone and conglomerate). Selected surface grab samples from prominent silica-rich ridges (featuring angular chalcedony fragments and silicified sedimentary rocks within an angular, coarse breccia) returned up to 2.26 grams gold/tonne ("g Au/t"). Portions of the soil anomaly are underlain by older carbonate rocks of the Aurora and Cuesta Del Cura Formations where partially outlined soil geochemical anomalies indicate potential for additional gold zones.