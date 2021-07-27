Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ETBRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will …

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Second Quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Steve Filipov, the company's Chief Executive Officer will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-407-0792 from within the United States or 201-689-8263 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 10, 2021, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 13720662 to access the replay.