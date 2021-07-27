checkAd

The Way of Advertising Future Social Influencers and Content Creators

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The $150-billion global advertising industry is looking for answers during a shakeup that has cable television charting a course emblematic of the Golden Age of Radio a century ago. Owing to the confluence of cord cutters, DVRs allowing people to skip commercials and an off-year for elections among other things, local TV ad revenue has been sinking in 2021. Now more than ever, brands are forced to keenly monitor marketing trends and adjust strategies that increasingly point toward digital solutions to reach consumers. Working with content creators and influencers, those people (and things) on social media with a large or specific group of followers that can be swayed into purchases by compelling messaging, appears to be particularly effective. By now, most people are aware of marketing via a personality, such as Kim Kardashian who can influence her followers to try a particular product. While that still has its place, the market is far more evolved and sophisticated today, with companies such as Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTC: CMGR) (Profile) aggregating an impressive collection of influencers and content creators with hundreds of millions of followers and combining that community with technology as a platform for collaboration and creation. That type of dynamic is a win-win for advertisers and the world's most popular social media apps and sites, including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Pinterest Inc. Class A (NYSE: PINS), Snap Inc. Class A (NYSE: SNAP) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Brands are forecast to spend up to $15 billion on influencer marketing in 2022.
  • Clubhouse Media Group operates a global network of four professionally run content houses, each with more than 50 content creators and a global network reach of more than 400 million followers.
  • Clubhouse has also developed Magiclytics, a platform that analyzes social media campaigns, streamlines the process of identifying influencers and designs budgets for social media spend.
  • Clubhouse recently signed a joint services agreement with Rick Ware Racing, one of the most accomplished and recognized racing teams in the world, currently running an Indycar and NASCAR team with former winning Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Clubhouse Media Group editorial.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Way of Advertising Future Social Influencers and Content Creators NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The $150-billion global advertising industry is looking for answers during a shakeup that has cable television charting a course emblematic of the Golden Age of Radio a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast ...
TFS HealthScience has been accredited in Medidata Rave RTSM to conduct randomization and drug trial ...
Most loved brands: everyone loves Netflix - except Generation Z
Event-Based Vision Approaches Commercialization, Says IDTechEx
Cytiva and Pall Corporation investing 1.5 billion USD over two years to meet growing demand for ...
Titel
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom