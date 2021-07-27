NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The $150-billion global advertising industry is looking for answers during a shakeup that has cable television charting a course emblematic of the Golden Age of Radio a century ago. Owing to the confluence of cord cutters, DVRs allowing people to skip commercials and an off-year for elections among other things, local TV ad revenue has been sinking in 2021. Now more than ever, brands are forced to keenly monitor marketing trends and adjust strategies that increasingly point toward digital solutions to reach consumers. Working with content creators and influencers, those people (and things) on social media with a large or specific group of followers that can be swayed into purchases by compelling messaging, appears to be particularly effective. By now, most people are aware of marketing via a personality, such as Kim Kardashian who can influence her followers to try a particular product. While that still has its place, the market is far more evolved and sophisticated today, with companies such as Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTC: CMGR) (Profile) aggregating an impressive collection of influencers and content creators with hundreds of millions of followers and combining that community with technology as a platform for collaboration and creation. That type of dynamic is a win-win for advertisers and the world's most popular social media apps and sites, including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Pinterest Inc. Class A (NYSE: PINS), Snap Inc. Class A (NYSE: SNAP) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

Brands are forecast to spend up to $15 billion on influencer marketing in 2022.

on influencer marketing in 2022. Clubhouse Media Group operates a global network of four professionally run content houses, each with more than 50 content creators and a global network reach of more than 400 million followers.

Clubhouse has also developed Magiclytics, a platform that analyzes social media campaigns, streamlines the process of identifying influencers and designs budgets for social media spend.

Clubhouse recently signed a joint services agreement with Rick Ware Racing, one of the most accomplished and recognized racing teams in the world, currently running an Indycar and NASCAR team with former winning Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean .

