Prudential Financial, Inc. to Participate in UBS 2021 Financial Services Conference; Live Audio Webcast Available

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the UBS 2021 Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. On that day at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, Robert Falzon, vice chairman, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.