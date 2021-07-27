Surmodics to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 4

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its third quarter fiscal 2021 conference call on Wednesday, August 4, at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The Company will issue an earnings news release before the market opens that morning.

Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will recap the third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, you can click here or by dialing 800-496-3710 and entering conference call ID passcode 1161286. Alternatively, you can access the webcast by navigating to upcoming events under the events and presentations tab within the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.