Surmodics to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 4

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its third quarter fiscal 2021 conference call on Wednesday, August 4, at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The Company will issue an earnings news release before the market opens that morning.

Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will recap the third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, you can click here or by dialing 800-496-3710 and entering conference call ID passcode 1161286. Alternatively, you can access the webcast by navigating to upcoming events under the events and presentations tab within the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 4, until 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 11, and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering conference call ID passcode 1161286. In addition, the conference call audio and transcript will be archived on the Company’s website following the call.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

