Heritage Global Partners to Conduct its Fourth Online Auction on Behalf of Halliburton  

Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HGBL), today announced that it will conduct its fourth online auction on behalf of Halliburton. The auction is scheduled to open on August 17, 2021 and close on August 18, 2021 and will feature surplus tractors, trailers, cranes, acid tankers and other rolling stock assets from Halliburton’s Duncan, Oklahoma site. The sale catalog is currently posted with equipment photos, descriptions and links to the auction registration.

David Barkoff, Senior Vice President at HGP commented, “We are pleased to continue servicing Halliburton as their partner and auctioneer to help monetize surplus and excess assets. Our first auction from the Duncan site was wildly successful and we are confident the assets included in this auction will generate a similar result.”

The auction catalog features millions of dollars at cost of trucks, trailers, cranes, tanks, and more including:

  • Ford F-650 36 Passenger Bus
  • Grove & Nabors Cranes
  • (26) Hall, Nabors, Aztec, Talbert, Wabash 40-48 FT Flatbed Trailers
  • (30) Kenworth T800B W/ DPF Tractors
  • (45) Fruehauf, HES- Duncan, Trailmobile, Worley Welding Works Acid Tank & Trailers
  • (13) HEIL & Trail King 1000 CF Bulk Transport Trailer
  • (8) Doonan & HES-Duncan Dropdeck Chemical Trailer w/ Curtains
  • (26) BIG Tex, Temco, Trail Master Utility Trailers
  • (27) Therm Dynamics TD1200-JDH Portable Heater & Trailer

About HGP

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. Is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) and one of the world’s largest industrial auction firms, providing asset valuation, acquisition and disposition services.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

