Heritage Global Partners to Conduct its Fourth Online Auction on Behalf of Halliburton  

Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HGBL), today announced that it will conduct its fourth online auction on behalf of Halliburton. The auction is scheduled to open on August 17, 2021 and close on August 18, 2021 and will feature surplus tractors, trailers, cranes, acid tankers and other rolling stock assets from Halliburton’s Duncan, Oklahoma site. The sale catalog is currently posted with equipment photos, descriptions and links to the auction registration.

David Barkoff, Senior Vice President at HGP commented, “We are pleased to continue servicing Halliburton as their partner and auctioneer to help monetize surplus and excess assets. Our first auction from the Duncan site was wildly successful and we are confident the assets included in this auction will generate a similar result.”