Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been selected by the City of Lake Forest, California for a multi-year smart mobility program to reduce congestion and improve safety throughout the city, representing continued adoption of Iteris’ cloud-enabled managed services (CEMS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

Iteris Selected by Lake Forest, CA to Improve Citywide Safety and Mobility (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the contract, Iteris will deliver its Congestion Management for Arterials CEMS to augment the City of Lake Forest’s traffic management operations. This offer bundles Iteris’ expertise and resources with the arterial performance measures features of its SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution, ClearGuide. The benefits of the Congestion Management for Arterials CEMS include the continuous analysis of traffic trends, identification of mobility infrastructure improvement opportunities, and optimization of corridor-wide signal timing.

“We are proud the City of Lake Forest selected Iteris’ cloud-enabled managed service for arterial congestion management to reduce congestion and improve safety throughout the city,” said Scott Carlson, regional vice president, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “The City of Lake Forest joins a growing number of forward-thinking organizations that are choosing to augment their traffic management operations with Iteris’ cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service solutions.”

Recently, Iteris announced the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture selected Iteris’ Congestion Management for Highways CEMS to improve mobility and safety for the strategically important Arizona Department of Transportation I-10 Broadway Curve Design Build highway improvement project. Iteris’ Congestion Management for Highways CEMS uses ClearGuide’s Highway Performance Measures (HPM) capabilities for maintenance of traffic (MOT).

Over 50 government agencies, municipalities and commercial entities, including Transport Canada, Minnesota DOT, Virginia DOT, South Carolina DOT, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Hillsborough County in Florida, the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture, the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, and cities like Irvine, CA and Round Rock, TX, use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of Iteris’ ClearGuide mobility intelligence and performance measurement solution to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.