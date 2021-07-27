checkAd

BlackSky Grows Global Reseller Program with Addition of Ursa Space

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that Ursa Space Systems (Ursa Space) is the latest addition to its network of global resellers. With this new agreement, Ursa Space will sell BlackSky’s imagery and analytics to government and commercial customers around the globe.

“With Ursa Space among our elite group of resellers, BlackSky is able to meet increasing demand from customers in the U.S. and abroad,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “Through this agreement with Ursa Space, BlackSky is able to grow its reach and support customers in key industry verticals.”

A leading satellite-analytics-as-a-service company, Ursa Space will make BlackSky’s Earth observation imagery available on its Image Services platform. BlackSky’s high-resolution satellite constellation will generate imagery and intelligence for Ursa Space customers in industries such maritime, transportation, land management, infrastructure, energy, natural resources, weather and natural disasters, military and geopolitical activity, supply chain, and property risk management, as well as financial services.

“BlackSky’s imagery and data will be an essential component to empowering our users to be the first to know about changes in the world,” said Adam Maher, founder and CEO at Ursa Space. “This latest agreement enables us to harness the company’s powerful imagery and analytics in order to meet increasing demand for change monitoring, activity monitoring and direct measurements.”

BlackSky’s global reseller program is expanding rapidly and on target to include 24 resellers by the end of the year. Earlier this year, BlackSky announced a planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW). BlackSky currently anticipates closing the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

Wertpapier


