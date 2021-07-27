checkAd

CompoSecure CEO Jon Wilk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year Award 2021 Winner in New Jersey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent cryptocurrency storage and security solution provider, today announced Jon Wilk, President and CEO, was named a winner of the Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New Jersey Award. Now, in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors the next class in a long line of relentless creators and disrupters. Wilk was selected as one of the 12 winners that distinguished themselves as leaders in their respective categories.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be recognized by Ernst & Young as a winner of New Jersey’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award, and I am truly humbled to be among the trailblazers who are shaping the future,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure, which recently announced it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR), a special purpose acquisition company. “I am constantly inspired by our team’s dedication and commitment to CompoSecure’s mission, even through a pandemic, and I look forward to the company’s future growth.”

As a 20-year veteran in the banking and payments industry, Jon Wilk successfully led growth and innovation in banking and payments at some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including Bank of America and JP Morgan. Wilk transitioned from his leadership role at JP Morgan to the private equity world to lead and grow portfolio business. As CEO at CompoSecure, he successfully made the transition from large companies with more than 100,000 people to an entrepreneurial company with less than 200 employees when he started and more than 650 today. He led a major shift in CompoSecure’s marketing and positioning of its products and created foundational infrastructure to support growth and innovation. Wilk led the CompoSecure team to triple net revenues from approximately $90M in 2015 to over $260M in 2020 and has been instrumental in making CompoSecure a category leader in premium payment cards and building a new 3-factor authentication solution for the crypto currency and broader digital asset market (Arculus) launching in September 2021.

Seite 1 von 5


Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CompoSecure CEO Jon Wilk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year Award 2021 Winner in New Jersey CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent cryptocurrency storage and security solution provider, today announced Jon Wilk, President and CEO, was named a winner of the Ernst & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21CompoSecure Partners with Fastest Growing Crypto App to Bring Cryptocurrency to Mainstream with New Payment Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten