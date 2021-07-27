CompoSecure CEO Jon Wilk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year Award 2021 Winner in New Jersey

CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent cryptocurrency storage and security solution provider, today announced Jon Wilk, President and CEO, was named a winner of the Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New Jersey Award. Now, in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors the next class in a long line of relentless creators and disrupters. Wilk was selected as one of the 12 winners that distinguished themselves as leaders in their respective categories.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be recognized by Ernst & Young as a winner of New Jersey’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award, and I am truly humbled to be among the trailblazers who are shaping the future,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure, which recently announced it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR), a special purpose acquisition company. “I am constantly inspired by our team’s dedication and commitment to CompoSecure’s mission, even through a pandemic, and I look forward to the company’s future growth.”

As a 20-year veteran in the banking and payments industry, Jon Wilk successfully led growth and innovation in banking and payments at some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including Bank of America and JP Morgan. Wilk transitioned from his leadership role at JP Morgan to the private equity world to lead and grow portfolio business. As CEO at CompoSecure, he successfully made the transition from large companies with more than 100,000 people to an entrepreneurial company with less than 200 employees when he started and more than 650 today. He led a major shift in CompoSecure’s marketing and positioning of its products and created foundational infrastructure to support growth and innovation. Wilk led the CompoSecure team to triple net revenues from approximately $90M in 2015 to over $260M in 2020 and has been instrumental in making CompoSecure a category leader in premium payment cards and building a new 3-factor authentication solution for the crypto currency and broader digital asset market (Arculus) launching in September 2021.