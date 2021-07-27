Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

In March 2021, Odonate announced the discontinuation of development of tesetaxel and its intent to wind down tesetaxel-related operations. As of June 30, 2021, Odonate has transitioned all patients in tesetaxel studies to appropriate alternative therapies or facilitated continuation of treatment with tesetaxel under compassionate use programs where appropriate.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, Odonate had $110.1 million in cash compared to $157.3 million as of December 31, 2020. This decrease in cash resulted primarily from cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $47.9 million. Odonate’s net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.0 million and $55.8 million, or $0.58 and $1.48 per share, respectively, compared to $33.4 million and $63.6 million, or $1.09 and $2.07 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

About Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company formerly focused on the development of tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. In March 2021, Odonate announced the discontinuation of development of tesetaxel and its intent to wind down tesetaxel-related operations.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 110,127 $ 157,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,943 2,607 Total current assets 112,070 159,872 Property and equipment, net 2,001 2,286 Right-of-use lease assets 3,734 4,017 Restricted cash 714 714 Other 54 997 Total assets $ 118,573 $ 167,886 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,121 $ 14,168 Accrued expenses 15,800 12,247 Lease liabilities, current portion 729 658 Total current liabilities 29,650 27,073 Lease liabilities, less current portion 4,298 4,668 Total liabilities 33,948 31,741 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value—100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,499,534 and 38,562,281 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 368 367 Additional paid-in capital 506,467 502,205 Accumulated deficit (422,210 ) (366,427 ) Total stockholders' equity 84,625 136,145 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 118,573 $ 167,886

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 18,625 $ 30,777 $ 49,553 $ 58,724 General and administrative 3,429 2,751 6,319 5,625 Total operating expenses 22,054 33,528 55,872 64,349 Loss from operations (22,054 ) (33,528 ) (55,872 ) (64,349 ) Other income, net 39 104 89 762 Net loss $ (22,015 ) $ (33,424 ) $ (55,783 ) $ (63,587 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (2.07 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 37,922,594 30,681,604 37,662,924 30,646,150

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (55,783 ) $ (63,587 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity-based compensation expense 3,438 5,181 Depreciation and amortization 248 147 Non-cash lease expense 283 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 63 83 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,607 1,024 Accounts payable (1,047 ) (606 ) Accrued expenses 3,553 1,280 Lease liabilities (299 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (47,937 ) (56,478 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (26 ) (219 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26 ) (219 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 825 1,654 Net cash provided by financing activities 825 1,654 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (47,138 ) (55,043 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 157,979 181,174 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 110,841 $ 126,131 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Property and equipment purchases included in accounts payable $ - $ 133

