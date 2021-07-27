checkAd

Viant Launches Identity-Based Cookieless Measurement Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the expansion of Adelphic advertising software’s suite of campaign performance and measurement tools to include ‘Conversion Lift,’ an identity-based measurement solution that provides a more accurate and all-encompassing view of advertising performance in the absence of third-party cookies.

Viant’s proprietary approach addresses several third-party cookies measurement challenges facing today’s marketers.

  1. 72% of all conversions happen on a separate device from where the ad occurred1
  2. Channels, such as CTV and some browsers and mobile apps are already in cookieless environments

“The guessing game is over - we’re able to fulfill the gap of insights that third-party cookies were causing, “said Chad Kehoe, Digital Director, ESB Advertising. “Through Conversion Lift, we can clearly see the path to conversion within Adelphic advertising software, enabling us to measure upper-funnel marketing tactics against real tangible conversion metrics."

The proprietary technique behind Conversion Lift leverages Viant’s people-based data framework and Viant’s Household ID, a persistent, device-agnostic identifier to incorporate actual conversion data into measurement, empowering brands and agencies with insights about exactly how their marketing investments are contributing to their bottom line.

“At Viant, we’re committed to helping brands and agencies navigate the cookieless world, “said Steven Ohrnstein, Senior Vice President of Platform Automation & Analytics, Viant. “Conversion Lift overcomes the pitfalls of cookie-based measurement, providing marketers with a clear picture of performance compared to the traditional same-device conversions that are ubiquitous across other demand-side platforms today.”

About Viant

Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an AdAge 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

1 Viant Internal Data, Based on aggregated results across Adelphic Advertising Software

Viant Technology Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viant Launches Identity-Based Cookieless Measurement Solution Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the expansion of Adelphic advertising software’s suite of campaign performance and measurement tools to include ‘Conversion Lift,’ an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste