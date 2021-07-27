State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the findings of its Low-Cost Investing Survey, which reveals a lack of general understanding persists about the management costs and advisory fees investors pay, despite the financial industry’s efforts to make fees more transparent.

Nearly half of investors believe the management costs of investments like mutual funds and ETFs are already included in the fee they pay their advisor or investment platform. (State Street Global Advisors Low-Cost Investing Survey)

Confusion exists about how investors pay for both investment products and the guidance they receive from an advisor. An overwhelming majority indicate they are at least aware of what expense ratios and basis points are, however less than one-third feel they understand each “completely.”

“Comprehension of investment product fees – and fees in general – is low even among those working with an advisor. This underscores how much work our industry has to do when it comes to price transparency and investor education,” said Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management at State Street Global Advisors. “There’s a clear opportunity for advisors to talk to clients about what they own, why they own it, and how much it costs.”

Furthermore, nearly half (47 percent) of investors believe the management costs of investments like mutual funds and ETFs are already included in the fee they pay their advisors or investment platform. Notably, investors currently working with an advisor (60 percent) are more likely to agree with this, versus 37 percent of self-directed investors.

The younger the investor, the more likely they are to agree with this false statement: 71 percent of Millennials agree versus 51 percent in Generation X and 36 percent of Boomers, who presumably have had more investment experience over their lifetime.

Similarly, there is a lack of understanding about the meaning of diversification. While the vast majority of investors (85 percent) agree “a well-diversified portfolio is one with a variety of investments that reduce stock market risk,” 55 percent incorrectly believe, “a well-diversified portfolio is having investments in a variety of accounts at different firms or investment platforms.”