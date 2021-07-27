checkAd

State Street Global Advisors Survey Majority of Investors Don’t Fully Understand Investment Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the findings of its Low-Cost Investing Survey, which reveals a lack of general understanding persists about the management costs and advisory fees investors pay, despite the financial industry’s efforts to make fees more transparent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005603/en/

Nearly half of investors believe the management costs of investments like mutual funds and ETFs are already included in the fee they pay their advisor or investment platform. (State Street Global Advisors Low-Cost Investing Survey)

Nearly half of investors believe the management costs of investments like mutual funds and ETFs are already included in the fee they pay their advisor or investment platform. (State Street Global Advisors Low-Cost Investing Survey)

Confusion exists about how investors pay for both investment products and the guidance they receive from an advisor. An overwhelming majority indicate they are at least aware of what expense ratios and basis points are, however less than one-third feel they understand each “completely.”

“Comprehension of investment product fees – and fees in general – is low even among those working with an advisor. This underscores how much work our industry has to do when it comes to price transparency and investor education,” said Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management at State Street Global Advisors. “There’s a clear opportunity for advisors to talk to clients about what they own, why they own it, and how much it costs.”

Furthermore, nearly half (47 percent) of investors believe the management costs of investments like mutual funds and ETFs are already included in the fee they pay their advisors or investment platform. Notably, investors currently working with an advisor (60 percent) are more likely to agree with this, versus 37 percent of self-directed investors.

The younger the investor, the more likely they are to agree with this false statement: 71 percent of Millennials agree versus 51 percent in Generation X and 36 percent of Boomers, who presumably have had more investment experience over their lifetime.

Similarly, there is a lack of understanding about the meaning of diversification. While the vast majority of investors (85 percent) agree “a well-diversified portfolio is one with a variety of investments that reduce stock market risk,” 55 percent incorrectly believe, “a well-diversified portfolio is having investments in a variety of accounts at different firms or investment platforms.”

Seite 1 von 5
State Street Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Global Advisors Survey Majority of Investors Don’t Fully Understand Investment Costs State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the findings of its Low-Cost Investing Survey, which reveals a lack of general understanding persists about the management costs and …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21State Street Launches Front to Back Private Markets Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Report: Institutional Investors Plan to Increase Indexed Fixed Income Exposures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwächer - Doch Rekorde bleiben in Reichweite
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21Aktien New York: US-Börsen etwas schwächer - Dow-Rekordhoch bleibt in Reichweite
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21Aktien New York: US-Börsen weiter stabil auf hohem Niveau
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21State Street Q2 EPS Beats Consensus by 30 Cents
PLX AI | Analysen
16.07.21State Street Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21State Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series “D”, “F”, and “G”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21State Street Corporation Declares Third-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock and Authorization to Repurchase up to $3.0 Billion of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21First Abu Dhabi Bank and State Street Announce Strategic Alliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten