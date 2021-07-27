checkAd

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (the "Company") (NYSE: NSA) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,120,000 common shares of beneficial interest of the Company at a public offering price of $51.25 per share, which includes 1,320,000 common shares issued in connection with the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Company received approximately $497.4 million in net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving line of credit, on which the Company expects to redraw from time to time to invest in future acquisitions of self storage properties, and for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities acted as bookrunners. Capital One Securities and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as joint lead managers and Baird, Stifel, and BTIG acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these common shares has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering can be obtained by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or
  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus@citi.com; or
  • BofA Securities, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

