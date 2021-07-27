checkAd

Patagonia Gold Production and Exploration Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:31  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to provide a production and exploration update on key projects located in Argentina.

Highlights

  • Production of 2,519 gold equivalent ounces (“ozs AuEq”) for Q2 2021 and 4,690 ozs AuEq for H1 20211., obtained from leaching activities at the Company’s Lomada de Leiva and Cap Oeste operations in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

  • The 6,000-meter, rotary air blast (“RAB”) drill program at the Company’s Monte Leon gold/silver project was completed on July 19, 2021. The objective of this drill program is to define new oxide material to place on the existing leach pad at Cap Oeste, Santa Cruz. Assay results are pending.

  • The pre-feasibility study at Calcatreu is underway and is expected to be completed in Q3 2021. Calcatreu is the Company’s flagship asset with 669,000 Au and 6,280,000 Ag contained ounces of measured mineral resources and indicated mineral resources and 348,000 Au and 3,400,000 Ag ounces of inferred mineral resources2. The Calcatreu project is 100% owned by Patagonia and was acquired in 2018 from Pan American Silver Corp. for total consideration of US$15 million. There are no further purchase provisions other than net smelter returns royalties due to Franco Nevada Corporation (2.5%) and Maverix Metals Inc. (1.25%). For additional information refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Calcatreu Gold-Silver Project, Rio Negro Province, Argentina,” dated effective December 31, 2018 (the “Calcatreu Report”), which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

  • Drilling at the Tornado-Huracan property, also located in Santa Cruz, will change to diamond drilling, and is expected to recommence in September 2021. The Company started with reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling in June 2021, which was suspended due to adverse winter weather conditions compounded by COVID-19 restrictions and poor rock conditions encountered.

  • Assessment of the development viability of the Cap Oeste underground project, with treatment of the material at the Martha plant, will commence after an evaluation of results from the drill program at the Monte Leon gold/silver project. This drill program identified new sulfide mineralization that may augment the existing, high-grade component of Cap Oeste’s measured mineral resources and indicated mineral resources of 478,000 tonnes grading 19.4 Au grams per tonne2. For additional information refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cap Oeste Gold-Silver Project, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina,” dated effective December 31, 2018 (together with the Calcatreu Report, the “Technical Reports”), which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patagonia Gold Production and Exploration Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to provide a production and exploration update on key projects located in Argentina. Highlights …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
TELUS wins Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for fifth year in a row
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrClarity Gold Announces Completion of Diamond Drilling Program
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrCypress Development Provides Update on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project’s Pilot Plant and Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrMayfair Gold Drills 28.2m at 2.17 g/t Gold at Fenn-Gib Expansion Zone
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrCould A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
14:00 UhrSnowline Gold Intersects 3.96 G/T Gold Over 7.05 Metres and 4.10 G/T Gold Over 4.00 Metres in Initial Drill Results From Its Jupiter Zone
Accesswire | Analysen
13:30 UhrMinera IRL Announces Executive Appointments
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrErdene Intersects 5.86 g/t Gold Over 27 Metres and 5.63 g/t Gold Over 30 Metres at Dark Horse Prospect
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrDynacor Declares August 2021 Monthly Dividend
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:15 Uhr79North Commences Drilling at the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrHemlo Explorers Intersects a Contiguous Gold Bearing Horizon over 400 metre Strike
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten