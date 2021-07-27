checkAd

OSS to Demonstrate Long-Range Visual Observation System at Sea-Air-Space Conference, August 2-4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:31  |  39   |   |   

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will demonstrate a long-range visual observation system with a leader in Augmented Intelligence at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 (SAS) conference being held next week at the Gaylord National Convention Center.

The system supports multi-spectrum real-time observation at up to 30 nautical miles. It can detect a building on fire or an approaching aircraft that has entered restricted airspace. High-performance compute processing, machine learning, and analytics allows the detection and monitoring of objects of interest day or night, regardless of smoke, dust or fog.

The all-weather ruggedized system includes military grade electro-optical and infrared video sensors, a proven enterprise AI framework, and high-performance edge AI inference system powered by OSS. This combination can automatically recognize inconsistencies and abnormalities and provide predictive warnings. The product is intended for ships and vehicles, reflecting the company’s focus on AI Transportables.

As the largest maritime exposition in the U.S., the event brings together U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and a dynamic exhibit hall floor. Hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space attracts maritime leaders from sea services around the globe.

“OSS is pleased to return to this live tradeshow and is looking forward to demonstrating this product in addition to our other market leading products at SAS,” said Jim Ison, chief sales marketing officer of OSS. “OSS brings unique expertise in high speed PCIe interconnect and scalable GPU compute systems as required by the most demanding military and aerospace applications.”

OSS’s AI on the Fly solutions accelerate autonomous vehicles, record high-speed surveillance data, detect real-time threats, deploy countermeasures, and sift through mountains of radio transmission data—all designed to give an advantage at the edge.

These AI on the Fly solutions are differentiated from the traditional datacenter-centric AI infrastructure in how they deploy the latest highest-speed commercial processing, input/output, networking and storage technologies for operation in harsh and rugged environments. They meet stringent requirements for shock and vibration, redundancy, large operating temperature, altitude ranges and uninterrupted power.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSS to Demonstrate Long-Range Visual Observation System at Sea-Air-Space Conference, August 2-4, 2021 ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will demonstrate a long-range visual observation system with a leader in Augmented Intelligence at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board