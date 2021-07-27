OSS to Demonstrate Long-Range Visual Observation System at Sea-Air-Space Conference, August 2-4, 2021

The system supports multi-spectrum real-time observation at up to 30 nautical miles. It can detect a building on fire or an approaching aircraft that has entered restricted airspace. High-performance compute processing, machine learning, and analytics allows the detection and monitoring of objects of interest day or night, regardless of smoke, dust or fog.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will demonstrate a long-range visual observation system with a leader in Augmented Intelligence at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 (SAS) conference being held next week at the Gaylord National Convention Center.

The all-weather ruggedized system includes military grade electro-optical and infrared video sensors, a proven enterprise AI framework, and high-performance edge AI inference system powered by OSS. This combination can automatically recognize inconsistencies and abnormalities and provide predictive warnings. The product is intended for ships and vehicles, reflecting the company’s focus on AI Transportables.

As the largest maritime exposition in the U.S., the event brings together U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and a dynamic exhibit hall floor. Hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space attracts maritime leaders from sea services around the globe.

“OSS is pleased to return to this live tradeshow and is looking forward to demonstrating this product in addition to our other market leading products at SAS,” said Jim Ison, chief sales marketing officer of OSS. “OSS brings unique expertise in high speed PCIe interconnect and scalable GPU compute systems as required by the most demanding military and aerospace applications.”

OSS’s AI on the Fly solutions accelerate autonomous vehicles, record high-speed surveillance data, detect real-time threats, deploy countermeasures, and sift through mountains of radio transmission data—all designed to give an advantage at the edge.

These AI on the Fly solutions are differentiated from the traditional datacenter-centric AI infrastructure in how they deploy the latest highest-speed commercial processing, input/output, networking and storage technologies for operation in harsh and rugged environments. They meet stringent requirements for shock and vibration, redundancy, large operating temperature, altitude ranges and uninterrupted power.