NextPlay Technologies Closes Acquisition of 100% of International Financial Enterprise Bank, to Advance Fintech Solutions for eCommerce and Digital Media Platforms

The Company is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously disclosed intended stake in IFEB, and formally closed the acquisition of 100% of the Bank as of July 21st after receiving previously reported formal regulatory approval from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions of Puerto Rico (OCIF) for up to 100% ownership. Additionally, OCIF has granted NextPlay approval to change the bank’s name to NextBank International.

SUNRISE, FL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) , a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of International Financial Enterprise Bank (IFEB), a global financial institution headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Consideration for the IFEB purchase included a $6.4 million cash payment made in April 2021, for a 57.1% ownership of IFEB and a further payment of $4.8 million to acquire the remaining 42.9% of IFEB, which was paid by way of issuing 1,926,750 shares of NextPlay’s restricted common stock (which is equivalent to US$2.50 per share issued).

IFEB brings NextPlay a full range of Fintech solutions, including concierge banking, online and mobile banking, credit cards, deposit and loans and escrow services. The bank’s charter and Fintech technology allows it to conduct business and serve customers anywhere in the world. Its mobile app is available to download for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Additionally, IFEB complements NextPlay’s Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal.

“The 100% acquisition of IFEB complements our Longroot Initial Coin Offering (ICO) unit and expands Longroot’s capabilities to potentially include access to cryptocurrency exchanges, online payments, digital wallet and mobile banking capabilities supporting the ICO portal with IFEB Fintech banking solutions,” commented NextPlay Co-CEO, Bill Kerby who further stated, “In addition to existing customers, revenue and targeted cashflow contributions, IFEB should strengthen our other business segments by providing unencumbered and dynamic access to merchant services for gaming, in-game advertising and travel.”