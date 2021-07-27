checkAd

Stryve Foods Adds More Than 4,000 New Convenience Store and Retail Locations for Popular Healthy Air-Dried Meat Snacking Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Nears 30,000 store milestone for all Stryve Foods brands this Summer

Expanded Distribution Agreements with 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa Headline Wide Array of New Availability for All-Natural Stryve Beef Biltong, Kalahari Biltong and Vacadillos Carne Seca

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and a leader in the air dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced new distribution representing more than 4,000 additional convenience store and retail locations, as well as increased penetration for its popular all-natural air-dried meat snacking brands, Stryve, Kalahari, and Vacadillos.

With expanded distribution in more than 4,000 net new convenience store locations, in addition to new locations at Costco business centers, Gelson’s Markets and Smoothie King franchises, Stryve has expanded its retail footprint to nearly 30,000 stores (which surpasses the 25,000 retail location threshold from new business announced in April 2021).

The new convenience store, restaurant and retail locations that will begin carrying Stryve Beef Biltong, Kalahari Biltong and Vacadillos Carne Seca snacking products are as follows:

  • 7-Eleven – Expanded distribution adding 1,000 locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)
  • Circle K – Expanded distribution adding 1,000 locations in Rocky Mountain and Grand Canyon regions (Vacadillos)
  • Independent Retailers – New distribution adding 2,000 locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)
  • Hy-Vee – Expanded distribution adding 160 locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)
  • Plaid Pantry – Expanded distribution adding more than 100 additional locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)
  • Costco Business Centers – New chain-wide distribution to all business center locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)
  • Smoothie King – New distribution adding 100 franchised restaurant locations (Kalahari)

Additionally, the Stryve brand has added to its distribution footprint through increased SKU penetration, adding a new placement at 900 Wawa locations.

“Americans love to snack, and our all-natural, air-dried meat products are in high demand from retail and restaurant partners looking to bring Stryve, Kalahari and Vacadillos to new customers,” said Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer Jaxie Alt. “With commitments for our biltong and carne seca products to be available in an additional 4,000 convenience store locations and even more distribution across grocery, restaurant and warehouse club channels, we are proud to be nearing the 30,000 retail location footprint milestone as we achieve distribution momentum in the marketplace with our delicious and healthy snacking products.”

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumer through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Contacts:

ICR Investor Relations:

Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253

raphael.gross@icrinc.com

ICR Media Relations:

Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469

eric.becker@icrinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stryve Foods Adds More Than 4,000 New Convenience Store and Retail Locations for Popular Healthy Air-Dried Meat Snacking Products Nears 30,000 store milestone for all Stryve Foods brands this Summer Expanded Distribution Agreements with 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa Headline Wide Array of New Availability for All-Natural Stryve Beef Biltong, Kalahari Biltong and Vacadillos Carne …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
TELUS wins Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for fifth year in a row
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board