ARHT Media Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Record revenue of $2.4M in first half of 2021, 393% increase year-over-year

Second quarter revenue growth up 2,798% year-over-year, exceeded Company expectations

Record number of repeat clients, representing 85% of Q2 revenue

World’s first global HoloPresence network begins rollout with WeWork

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.