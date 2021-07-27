checkAd

ARHT Media Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Record revenue of $2.4M in first half of 2021, 393% increase year-over-year
Second quarter revenue growth up 2,798% year-over-year, exceeded Company expectations
Record number of repeat clients, representing 85% of Q2 revenue
World’s first global HoloPresence network begins rollout with WeWork

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Update

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.21 million, compared to $42 thousand in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.28 million (before loss on debenture repayment of $298k), compared to $560 thousand for the same period in 2020;
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $4.17 million as of June 30, 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Business Updates

  • The Company continued to build out its recurring revenue business with the permanent installation of three HoloPod solutions, the addition of four large new clients – representing potential for recurring business – and 85% of Q2 revenue derived from repeat clients
  • ARHT reached record demand in June, reigning in a total of 14 Virtual Global Stage presentations, 2 HoloPresence presentations, and 4 Hardware Sales Transactions in Q2
  • The Company progressed its previously announced strategic partnership with WeWork as the first installations are underway, and one more location was added in the initial phase of rollouts, totaling 17 expected office installations in 2021
  • ARHT leveraged its Dubai distributor, NMK Electronics, to introduce its innovative holographic technology in the Middle East, with its HoloPresence solution featured during the Arab Health 2021 Conference
  • The Company brought its HoloPresence Technology to the Jeju Peace Forum for the former President of France, Francois Hollande, adding to the growing list of heads and state government leaders that have taken advantage of ARHT’s holographic presentation technology
