Vyant Bio to Present at A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference

27.07.2021   

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging leader in novel drug discovery, is pleased to announce that Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, will present at A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference hosted by Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One-on-one partnering meetings will be held via the conference portal.

Mr. Roberts will highlight the Company's updated business strategy, including progress related to integrating and accelerating the recent merger with StemoniX, Inc. to increase shareholder value. He will also elaborate on the broader corporate vision of Vyant Bio as it pertains to recent progress with biopharma companies, strategic partners, and members of the investment community. Additionally, Mr. Roberts will review the Company’s approach to identify unique therapeutics through the integration of novel human-derived biology with internally developed data science technologies and IND-enabling expertise.

For questions and inquiries regarding the conference or to register for a one-on-one meeting, please contact a registered A.G.P. representative or email A.G.P. events at agpevents@allianceg.com.

Vyant Bio will also be available for outside virtual 1:1 meetings both during and after A.G.P’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. jzimmons@zimmonsic.com or +1 917.214.3514 for scheduling.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, Vyant Bio is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. Leveraging these modalities, Vyant Bio is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Formerly known as Cancer Genetics, Inc., the Company’s name was changed to Vyant Bio, Inc. in March 2021. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe, and Australia.

