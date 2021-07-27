HANOVER, MD, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming “Zooming with LD Micro” virtual investor event on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.



Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NUnXZfaETuihigrh1PspxA