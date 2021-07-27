Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at “Zooming with LD Micro” Virtual Investor Event on July 29, 2021 at 12 00 p.m. ET
HANOVER, MD, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming “Zooming with LD Micro” virtual investor
event on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NUnXZfaETuihigrh1PspxA
About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The mission of Processa has been to develop products where existing clinical evidence of efficacy already exists in unmet medical need conditions, medical conditions where patients need treatment options that will improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company has assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa development team has been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. For more information, please visit http://www.processapharma.com.
For More Information:
Michael Floyd
mfloyd@processapharma.com
(301) 651-4256
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com
