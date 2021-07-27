Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company”), a leading sporting goods retailer, will announce second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. To access the conference call, participants in North America may dial (877) 407-9039 and international participants may dial (201) 689-8470. Participants are encouraged to dial in to the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.