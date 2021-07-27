Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Appoints David Racz as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development

Mr. David Racz has held global, senior level positions with distinguished pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novartis. He began his pharmaceutical career at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals where he became vice president of sales and human resources and managed the largest expansion in Pfizer’s sales force in history.

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company"), announces the appointment of David Racz as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development.

Shortly thereafter, SmithKline Beecham recruited David to manage over 4,000 employees in 20 countries throughout Asia, Latin America, Australia, and South Africa in sales, marketing, and research and development. He was also a key member of the team responsible for orchestrating the unparalleled transcontinental merger of SmithKline and Beecham.



In 2002, David was recruited by Novartis Pharmaceuticals as senior vice president North America. In this capacity, he delivered strategy and resource allocation for an $8 billion health care company and oversaw 14,000 global employees in pharmaceutical operations, global oncology, manufacturing and R&D.



Further, David was Senior Vice President for Mona Vie Inc. (“Mona Vie”), the fastest-growing private company in the food and beverage industry. With annual sales in excess of $942 million, David facilitated growth exceeding 100% per quarter, year over year, while in this role.



Over the past 10 years David has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience in the cannabis industry. He began his cannabis career in 2008, in Colorado where he worked with legislative bodies to develop the then emerging medical cannabis laws.

In 2011 working under multiple controlled substance license(s) issued from The Canadian Department of Health, David led a team that was responsible for:

Acquisition and/or application of 6 cannabinoid related patents

Discovery of 2 previously unidentified cannabis chemical structures

Amassed a cannabis DNA library of over 4000 strains

Early advancement of cannabis genetic engineering for application in large scale production.

He has served as a U.S. Army medical service corps officer, achieving the rank of major, and was awarded numerous times for service and merit. David earned his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and his master’s degree from Troy University.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities, and the planet.

