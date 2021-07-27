International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement

Additionally, ILA has also agreed to issue to the investor warrants to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.68 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five and one half years from the issuance date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price per share of $0.68, in a private placement.

“We expect the completion of this funding will allow ILA to fulfill the heightened demand at several of our residential communities,” said Jason Sunstein, Vice President of ILA. “At our Oasis Park Resort, we are ramping up our sales and marketing efforts to potentially realize over $60 million in gross lot sales alone, as well as additional revenue from construction of homes. We anticipate using these proceeds to commence sales and accelerate development at each of our luxury communities, given the building cost efficiencies in Baja California relative to Southern California. We are looking forward to advancing ILA’s operational strategy, and ultimately build sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to ILA, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.0 million. ILA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for construction, sales and marketing, debt retirement and general working capital purposes.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and the securities have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investor, the Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement covering the shares of common stock and shares of common stock underlying the warrants described above within 30 days.