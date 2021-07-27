checkAd

Abercrombie Showcases its Customers and Fans in New ‘Denim Your Way’ Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

After over a year of fit research and tests, Abercrombie is celebrating the comfort, confidence and stress-free spirit of its denim, crafted with the customer in mind

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announced the launch of its “Denim Your Way” campaign showcasing Abercrombie customers and fans as the campaign’s models, including several social media personalities and influencers. An ode to the brand’s commitment to denim comfort and fit, the campaign is the culmination of over a year of research, fit testing and customer interviews to create the brand’s best jeans yet. 

“Any relationship’s success depends on one’s ability to listen, and when it comes to Abercrombie’s relationship with our customers, we did just that. We’ve doubled down on the fit of our denim, its feel and comfort, the quality of its construction and materials, the inclusivity of our sizing, and our range of styles. When it came to crafting a campaign celebrating our denim, it only felt right to highlight those who inspired that commitment: our customers,” said Carey Collins Krug, SVP and Head of Marketing for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie’s “Denim Your Way” assortment is its most inclusive yet, with women’s sizes ranging from 23-37 in lengths from extra short to long. It includes the brand’s Curve Love fits, which are designed with extra room in the thigh and constructed to help mitigate waist gaps.

“Design can and should be just as inclusive as a marketing campaign,” said Corey Robinson, SVP and Head of Design and Merchandising for Abercrombie & Fitch. “Inclusivity in design means listening to your customers from across the spectrum of life experiences to craft clothing that meets their needs. That can mean designing jeans to limit a waist gap, sourcing fabrics to flatter and appreciate varying bodies, considering the many gender experiences and identities of our customers, as well as innovating designs and fits that truly celebrate many forms and sizes.”

To view Abercrombie’s ‘Denim Your Way’ campaign, follow Abercrombie on Instagram or shop the collection at the brand’s website, www.abercrombie.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, and in A&F’s subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

Media Contact:
Cory Weaver, Ph.D.
Abercrombie & Fitch
(614) 586-2717
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Business Media Contact:
Kara Page
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6192
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Investor Contact:
Pam Quintiliano
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6877
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abercrombie Showcases its Customers and Fans in New ‘Denim Your Way’ Campaign After over a year of fit research and tests, Abercrombie is celebrating the comfort, confidence and stress-free spirit of its denim, crafted with the customer in mindNEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abercrombie & Fitch, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
TELUS wins Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for fifth year in a row
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board