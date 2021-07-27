Abercrombie Showcases its Customers and Fans in New ‘Denim Your Way’ Campaign

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announced the launch of its “Denim Your Way” campaign showcasing Abercrombie customers and fans as the campaign’s models, including several social media personalities and influencers. An ode to the brand’s commitment to denim comfort and fit, the campaign is the culmination of over a year of research, fit testing and customer interviews to create the brand’s best jeans yet.

After over a year of fit research and tests, Abercrombie is celebrating the comfort, confidence and stress-free spirit of its denim, crafted with the customer in mind

“Any relationship’s success depends on one’s ability to listen, and when it comes to Abercrombie’s relationship with our customers, we did just that. We’ve doubled down on the fit of our denim, its feel and comfort, the quality of its construction and materials, the inclusivity of our sizing, and our range of styles. When it came to crafting a campaign celebrating our denim, it only felt right to highlight those who inspired that commitment: our customers,” said Carey Collins Krug, SVP and Head of Marketing for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie’s “Denim Your Way” assortment is its most inclusive yet, with women’s sizes ranging from 23-37 in lengths from extra short to long. It includes the brand’s Curve Love fits, which are designed with extra room in the thigh and constructed to help mitigate waist gaps.

“Design can and should be just as inclusive as a marketing campaign,” said Corey Robinson, SVP and Head of Design and Merchandising for Abercrombie & Fitch. “Inclusivity in design means listening to your customers from across the spectrum of life experiences to craft clothing that meets their needs. That can mean designing jeans to limit a waist gap, sourcing fabrics to flatter and appreciate varying bodies, considering the many gender experiences and identities of our customers, as well as innovating designs and fits that truly celebrate many forms and sizes.”

To view Abercrombie’s ‘Denim Your Way’ campaign, follow Abercrombie on Instagram or shop the collection at the brand’s website, www.abercrombie.com.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

