Phunware Engages Grasso Global to Expand Investor Relations Program

AUSTIN, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today it has engaged Steve Grasso of Grasso Global, Inc., to support its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including both institutional investor outreach and other consulting services.

“Phunware has a compelling opportunity to lead a transformational market shift as brands look to leverage mobile platforms to personalize customer engagement,” said Grasso. “I’m excited to not only help introduce Phunware to more institutional investors, but also to strategize with management on how to most effectively navigate the financial markets.”

Grasso began his career in the early 1990s on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor, working as an institutional sales trader since 1999. For over 20 years, Grasso has worked with the largest mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies and hedge funds, providing real-time trading advice and services. Clients are kept informed on changes to policy and regulation as a result of Grasso’s close monitoring of the Washington DC / Markets connection and accessing his extensive network on both Capitol Hill and at the SEC. His sought-after expertise led to active roles on NYSE committees and regular speaking engagements at traders’ conferences, while also becoming a familiar media face as an analyst on CNBC. Grasso’s achievements in trade have made him a recognized and respected voice across global financial markets.

“Our primary job is to maximize shareholder value and we are confident that working closely with Steve and his team at Grasso Global will help us do just that,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “Steve’s trade competencies and connections with institutional investors makes him an invaluable addition to our investor relations team.”

Follow Steve Grasso on Twitter @grassosteve.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements
                     
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

