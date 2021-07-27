checkAd

Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Launch of New IR Website

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 14:31  |  23   |   |   

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced the official launch of its new IR …

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced the official launch of its new IR website https://ir.torquelb.com/, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich - best showcasing pertinent investor resources detailing the Company's diverse portfolio of sports nutrition and supplements brands. It offers a clean, modern design integrated with helpful information for investors looking for additional materials on the Company, including a new investor presentation, press releases, upcoming events, the current share price, SEC filings and financials.

"Our new IR website provides an enhanced online presence, best highlighting our core competencies with the capital markets community as we continue to ramp revenues," said Leonard K. Armenta Jr., President of Torque Lifestyle Brands. "As we continue to seek out exciting new acquisitions to expand our brand portfolio, our new IR website - when combined with our goal to become an OTCQB-listed, fully reporting company as soon as possible - demonstrates our pledge to enhance our profile as a public company going forward.

"The investor relations pages provide our shareholders and prospective investors with current, easily accessible information about our operations, business, stock profile and more, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enhance transparency and shareholder communications. I look forward to continued operational execution going forward, with the objective of creating long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Armenta.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) is an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market. Leveraging a growth-by-acquisition model and a growing suite of influencers as brand ambassadors, the Company offers a wide array of active lifestyle products through its e-commerce presence and tier-1 U.S. retailer relationships. Torque's growing family of in-house brands include American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torquelb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'upcoming,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'intend' and 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
TQLB@mzgroup.us 
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657144/Torque-Lifestyle-Brands-Announces-La ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Launch of New IR Website WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced the official launch of its new IR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services