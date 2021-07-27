checkAd

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 26, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 26, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 128,300 common shares of no par value in the Company for an average price of $0.54.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name AEX Gold Inc
b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.

ISIN: CA00108V1022

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc
c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Accesswire | Analysen