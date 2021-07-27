checkAd

Harrow Health Acquires Patented Ophthalmic Surgical Drug Candidate from Sintetica

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:36  |  39   |   |   

New Drug Application Expected to Be Filed in Late 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MENDRISIO, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic–focused healthcare company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sintetica, S.A., a growing pharmaceutical company focused on analgesics, local anesthetics and sterile injectable solutions, to acquire the marketing and supply rights in the U.S. and Canada for AMP–100, a patented ophthalmic surgical drug candidate. When approved, AMP-100 will provide ocular surface anesthesia during ophthalmic interventions such as cataract surgery and intravitreal injections, which are estimated to total over 10 million procedures annually in the U.S.(1)

Sintetica SA Logo

AMP-100 is a patented, innovative ocular surface anesthetic drug candidate, with safety and efficacy supported by a robust pre-clinical and clinical program, including a recently completed Phase 3 study that successfully compared the efficacy and tolerability of AMP-100 to current standards of care. Sintetica intends to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 2021. When approved, the active ingredient used in AMP-100 will be the first approved use of this active ingredient in the U.S. ophthalmic market. 

Commenting on the acquisition, Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, said, "This transaction reflects Harrow Health's commitment to continued growth by adding new high-value products to our portfolio. The acquisition of rights to market and sell AMP-100 in the U.S. and Canada will further fortify our greatest commercial strength – providing thousands of U.S. eyecare professionals and their patients with novel ophthalmic surgical products. When approved, we expect to fully leverage our wholly owned, efficient, scalable, and tech-enabled ImprimisRx ophthalmic-focused commercial and distribution platform to market AMP-100 to our 'front-of-the-eye-focused' customer base, such as cataract and refractive surgeons. In addition, we intend to invest in expanding our commercial footprint to include retina-focused surgeons to fully leverage the market potential of AMP-100."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harrow Health Acquires Patented Ophthalmic Surgical Drug Candidate from Sintetica New Drug Application Expected to Be Filed in Late 2021 NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MENDRISIO, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic–focused healthcare company, today announced that it has entered into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast ...
TFS HealthScience has been accredited in Medidata Rave RTSM to conduct randomization and drug trial ...
Most loved brands: everyone loves Netflix - except Generation Z
Event-Based Vision Approaches Commercialization, Says IDTechEx
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Titel
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom