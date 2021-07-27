checkAd

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “HarborOne”) (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $14.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $10.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $33.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Selected Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Recorded a reversal of provision of $4.3 million, reflecting an improved economic outlook.
  • Maintained strong asset quality and had annualized net recoveries of 0.02%.
  • Completed first share repurchase program at an average price per share of $11.32; second share repurchase program launched.
  • Accelerating customer activity and deposit account fee reinstatement drove a deposit account fee increase of 18%.
  • Commercial loan growth of $24.2 million, or 1.2%, excluding the change in U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • Cost of funds continue to decline, decreasing 7 basis points.

“We remain focused on the disciplined management of key business drivers, from asset quality to cost of funds to investments in our digital banking capabilities,” said Jim Blake, CEO. Added Joseph Casey, President and COO, “We continued our de novo branch expansion with our second Boston branch, and believe we’re well positioned to take advantage of the significant market dislocation we expect in Q4 and Q1 2022 with two in-market community bank mergers.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest and dividend income was $32.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, up $478,000, or 1.5%, from $32.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and up $3.1 million, or 10.5%, from $29.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.93% and 3.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.99% and 3.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 2.75% and 3.00%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin and the tax equivalent interest rate spread continue to be impacted by low interest rates, elevated loan prepayments, and the recognition of deferred fees on U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by the continued favorable repricing of deposits. It is expected that interest rates will remain low during 2021, resulting in continued margin pressure.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest and dividend income included an increase of $40,000, or 0.1%, in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $438,000, or 11.5%, in total interest expense. The increase in total interest and dividend income primarily reflected a $117.2 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a 13-basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets. The yield on loans was 4.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, up from 3.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as low interest rates were offset by recognition of deferred fees, accretion income and prepayment penalties. The three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 include the recognition of deferred fees on PPP loans in the amount of $1.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Interest on loans in the second quarter included $1.0 million in accretion income from the fair value discount on loans acquired in connection with the merger with Coastway Bancorp, Inc. and $244,000 in prepayment penalties on commercial loans. Accretion income and prepayment penalties in the preceding quarter were $1.2 million and $153,000, respectively.

The decrease in total interest expense primarily reflected a decrease in interest rates, resulting in a 7-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The mix of deposits continues to shift as customers move to more liquid options. The average balance of certificate of deposit accounts decreased quarter over quarter by $18.1 million, while the savings account average balance increased $59.7 million from the preceding quarter. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLB”) advances decreased $5.6 million, and the cost of those funds increased one basis point, resulting in a decrease of $21,000 in interest expense on FHLB borrowings.

The increase in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflected a decrease of $3.8 million, or 53.2%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a $734,000, or 2.0%, decrease in total interest and dividend income. The decreases reflect rate and volume changes in both interest-bearing assets and liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 53 basis points while the average balance increased $76.9 million. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 35 basis points while the average balance increased $309.8 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $16.1 million, or 42.6%, to $21.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $37.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Mortgage loan demand decreased as refinancing activity slowed and gain-on-sale margins narrowed, negatively impacting total mortgage banking income. Mortgage loan closings of $638.8 million resulted in a gain on loan sales of $14.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $760.2 million in mortgage closings and $24.8 million in gain on sales for the preceding quarter. The decrease in refinancing volume and low for-sale inventory resulted in the locked residential mortgage pipeline decreasing $99.8 million and negatively impacted the fair value of the derivative mortgage commitments recorded through the gain on loan sales. The change in the fair value of derivatives included in mortgage banking income was a negative $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a positive $4,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights also negatively impacted mortgage banking income. The fair value of the mortgage servicing rights decreased $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a $5.0 million increase for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate decreased 29 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 81 basis points in the first quarter of 2021. The change in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights is generally consistent with the change in the 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate. As interest rates rise and prepayment speeds slow, mortgage servicing rights values tend to increase; conversely, as interest rates fall and prepayment speeds quicken mortgage servicing rights values tend to decrease. The negative impact on mortgage servicing rights when rates fall in the future may be muted, as mortgage servicing rights originated during the second half of 2020 were at historically low rates. Additionally residential mortgage loan payoffs resulted in a decrease of mortgage servicing rights in the amount of $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Deposit account fees increased $694,000, or 18.0%, to $4.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as customer activity rebounded and normal deposit account fees were reinstated.

Total noninterest income decreased $16.9 million, or 43.7%, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $18.0 million, or 53.3%, decrease in mortgage banking income, primarily driven by the decrease in loan closings and narrowing gain-on-sale margins in 2021. The decrease in mortgage banking income was offset by a $1.6 million increase in deposit account fees.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expenses were $38.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.2 million, or 9.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily driven by a $2.3 million decrease in compensation and benefits expense, and a $1.2 million decrease in loan expense. Both decreases reflect the decrease in residential mortgage loan closings at HarborOne Mortgage, LLC (“HarborOne Mortgage”). In response to the decrease in mortgage origination volume HarborOne Mortgage reduced its workforce by 12 full-time equivalents, and an additional 8 full-time equivalents were lost through attrition, with an expected annual savings of $1.1 million. All expenses related to the workforce reduction were incurred in the second quarter.

Total noninterest expenses decreased $5.2 million, or 11.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Compensation and benefits decreased $2.3 million and loan expenses decreased $1.5 million, consistent with the decrease in residential mortgage loan closings. Other expenses decreased $1.8 million, as the three months ended June 30, 2020 included $1.4 million in COVID-19 pandemic related expenses.

Income Tax Provision

The effective tax rate was 28.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 25.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a reversal of provision for loan losses of $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to provision of $91,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $10.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $51.3 million, or 1.50% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $55.4 million, or 1.60% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $36.1 million, or 1.04% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Changes in the provision for loan losses are based on management’s assessment of loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, and ongoing evaluation of credit quality and current economic conditions.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 included adjustments for our quarterly analysis of our historical and peer loss experience rates, commercial real estate loan growth, an increase of general reserve allocation of 5 basis points on jumbo residential mortgage loans, and a $1.5 million specific reserve on one commercial credit. Positive economic and pandemic trends also resulted in a $6.4 million negative provision for COVID-19. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included adjustments based on our quarterly analysis of our historical and peer loss experience rates and commercial loan growth. Given stabilized credit quality trends, we made no additional provision directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2021 as loan deferrals have largely expired without significant delinquency issues, and trends in the at-risk portfolios remained positive. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included adjustments for our quarterly analysis of our historical and peer loss experience rates, commercial real estate loan growth, and a $5.7 million provision directly related to the estimate of inherent losses resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In estimating the provision for the COVID-19 pandemic, management considered economic factors, including unemployment rates and the interest rate environment, the volume and dollar amount of requests for payment deferrals, and the loan risk profile of each loan type. Positive economic trends, vaccination rates, and COVID-19 cases, low delinquency levels, and status of deferred loans resulted in management reducing provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2021 with a reversal of provision of $6.4 million. There was no additional provisions provided for the COVID-19 pandemic for the first quarter of 2021. An additional provision of $1.7 million was provided to the commercial loan categories for the three months ended December 31, 2020. No additional provisions specific to the COVID-19 pandemic were provided for the residential real estate or consumer loan portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2020. The additional provisions provided to each loan category for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to allocations of $1.6 million to the residential real estate portfolio, $3.2 million to the commercial portfolio and $935,000 to the consumer portfolio.

Management continues to evaluate our loan portfolio, particularly the commercial loan portfolio, in light of current economic conditions, the mitigating effects of government stimulus, and loan modification efforts designed to limit the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commercial loan portfolio is diversified across many sectors and is largely secured by commercial real estate loans, which make up 73.1% of the total commercial loan portfolio. Management initially identified six sectors as the most susceptible to increased credit risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic: retail, office space, hotels, health and social services, restaurants, and recreation. In the second quarter of 2021, as part of ongoing monitoring of the at-risk sectors, management determined that the health and social services sector no longer presents an additional risk from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic has abated, borrowers in this sector have returned to pre-pandemic revenue and profitability levels. Health and social services operations supported by first-round PPP loans have a 100% forgiveness rate. Further, over the last eight quarters, the sector has experienced a positive migration in obligor risk ratings and no watch or substandard credits, and delinquency in the sector is currently zero. The total loan portfolio of the remaining five commercial sectors identified as at risk totaled $764.7 million, which represents 35.8% of the commercial loan portfolio. The five currently identified at-risk sectors include $646.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $77.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $40.9 million in commercial construction loans. Non-performing loans included in the at-risk sectors amounted to $12.5 million at June 30, 2021, of which $12.2 million was included in the hotels sector.

As of June 30, 2021, the retail sector was $264.6 million, or 12.4% of total commercial loans, and included $221.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $26.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $16.3 million in commercial construction loans. PPP loans included in this sector totaled $477,000. There are no active deferrals for loans in this sector and expired deferrals are paying as expected. We originated $5.4 million loans during the second quarter that are within the retail sector.

As of June 30, 2021, the office space sector was $210.6 million, or 9.9% of total commercial loans, and included $194.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $15.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $854,000 in commercial construction loans. There are no active deferrals for loans and expired deferrals are paying as expected. No PPP loans were originated in this sector. We originated $5.0 million loans during the second quarter that are within the office space sector.

As of June 30, 2021, the hotel sector was $212.1 million, or 9.9% of total commercial loans, and included $201.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $2.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $8.8 million in commercial construction loans. PPP loans included in the sector totaled $87,000. Active deferrals for loans in this sector had outstanding principal balances of $7.7 million and one loan with an outstanding principal balance of $254,000 had an expired deferral period and is greater than 30 days delinquent. At June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans included in the hotel sector amount to $12.2 million. One of the non-accrual loans amounted to $9.0 million with a deferral period that expired in the second quarter of 2021, however it was determined in the fourth quarter of 2020 that weaknesses in the borrower’s credit warranted a downgrade to substandard and nonaccrual status. A specific reserve of $1.8 million has been allocated to this loan. The Bank is receiving payments of interest only on its pro rata share of the loan in accordance with a forbearance agreement, in part through a non-revolving line of credit provided solely by the lead bank.

As of June 30, 2021, the restaurant sector amounted to $58.6 million, or 2.7% of total commercial loans, including $1.8 million in PPP loans. Active deferrals for loans in this sector had outstanding principal balances of $3.3 million. The recreation sector amounted to $18.8 million, or 0.9% of total commercial loans, including $94,000 in PPP loans. There are no active deferrals for loans in this sector and expired deferrals are paying as expected.

We provided access to the PPP to both our existing customers and new customers, to ensure small businesses in the communities we serve have access to this important lifeline for their businesses. In the second quarter of 2021 we originated $4.0 million in PPP loans with processing fees of $345,000 and processed forgiveness on $63.1 million loans. We have processed forgiveness on approximately 95% of PPP loans executed in 2020 with a success rate above 99%. As of June 30, 2021, PPP loans amounted to $105.2 million and there was $4.1 million in deferred processing fee income that will be recognized over the life of the loans.

We are also working with commercial loan customers that may need payment deferrals or other accommodations to keep their loans out of default through the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, we have three active payment deferrals on commercial loans with a total principal balance of $11.0 million, or 0.5% of total commercial loans, all of which are loans included in an at-risk sector. As of June 30, 2021, 96.2% of the commercial deferrals have expired and the borrower is making payments as agreed, 0.1% of the commercial deferrals have expired and the borrower is delinquent, and 3.7% are in active deferral period. The active commercial deferrals are scheduled to expire during 2021. We are no longer providing deferrals under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act but continue to consider accommodations in the normal course of business.

The residential loan and consumer loan portfolios have not experienced significant credit quality deterioration as of June 30, 2021; however, the continuing impact and uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic may result in increases in delinquencies, charge-offs and loan modifications in these portfolios through the remainder of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, we had eight active payment deferrals on residential mortgage loans with a total principal balance of $2.9 million, or 0.3% of total residential loans. As of June 30, 2021 89.8% of the deferrals have expired and are paying as agreed, 3.3% have expired and are delinquent and 6.9% are in active deferral periods. We had three active payment deferrals on consumer loans with a total principal balance of $22,000 and 96.2% of the consumer loan deferrals have expired and are paying as agreed. Requests for additional extensions on residential mortgage loans and consumer loans were not significant as of June 30, 2021.

Net recoveries totaled $175,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, or 0.02% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis. Net charge-offs totaled $102,000, or 0.01% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $286,000, or 0.03% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Credit quality performance has remained strong with total nonperforming assets of $32.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $32.9 million at March 31, 2021 and $38.6 million at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.71% at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, and 0.86% at June 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $10.5 million, or 0.2%, to $4.62 billion at June 30, 2021 from $4.61 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase primarily reflects an increase of $92.9 million in short-term investments and a $49.7 million increase in securities available for sale partially offset by a $106.6 million decrease in loans held for sale and a $37.6 million decrease in net loans.

Net loans decreased $37.6 million, or 1.1%, to $3.37 billion at June 30, 2021 from $3.41 billion at March 31, 2021. The net decrease in loans for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to decreases in consumer loans of $41.8 million and commercial and industrial loans of $32.2 million, partially offset by increases in residential mortgage loans of $34.1 million. The decrease in commercial and industrial loans is primarily due to forgiveness of PPP loans during the quarter. Excluding the change in PPP loans total commercial loans increased $24.2 million, primarily due to an increase in commercial and industrial loans. The allowance for loan losses was $51.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $55.4 million at March 31, 2021, the change primarily reflecting the negative $4.3 million provision for loan losses recorded in the second quarter.

Total deposits increased $13.4 million, or 0.4%, to $3.69 billion at June 30, 2021 from $3.67 billion at March 31, 2021. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts increased $27.2 million and term certificate accounts decreased $13.8 million. FHLB borrowings decreased $10.0 million, or 10.3%, to $87.5 million at June 30, 2021 from $97.5 million at March 31, 2021.

Total stockholders’ equity was $705.5 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $698.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $684.4 million at June 30, 2020. During the second quarter, the Company completed a share repurchase program adopted September 3, 2020 repurchasing 2,920,900 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average cost of $11.32 per share. The Company adopted a second share repurchase program on April 16, 2021 to repurchase up to 2,790,903 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares. The Company repurchased 418,452 shares at an average cost of $14.41 per share through June 30, 2021, under the second share repurchase program. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 13.91% at June 30, 2021, 13.77% at March 31, 2021, and 13.88% at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 27 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, and is licensed to lend in six additional states.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in customer behavior; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; increases in loan default and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10‑K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of the tax equivalent basis for yields, the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

41,328

 

 

$

37,074

 

 

$

31,777

 

 

$

29,180

 

 

$

30,355

 

Short-term investments

 

 

374,319

 

 

 

281,451

 

 

 

174,093

 

 

 

108,338

 

 

 

218,617

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

415,647

 

 

 

318,525

 

 

 

205,870

 

 

 

137,518

 

 

 

248,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

 

353,848

 

 

 

304,168

 

 

 

276,498

 

 

 

280,308

 

 

 

262,710

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

 

7,241

 

 

 

7,572

 

 

 

8,738

 

 

 

11,631

 

 

 

15,786

 

Asset held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,536

 

Loans held for sale, at fair value

 

 

103,886

 

 

 

210,494

 

 

 

208,612

 

 

 

190,373

 

 

 

158,898

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

1,561,873

 

 

 

1,559,056

 

 

 

1,551,265

 

 

 

1,380,071

 

 

 

1,317,145

 

Commercial construction

 

 

107,585

 

 

 

112,187

 

 

 

99,331

 

 

 

211,953

 

 

 

194,549

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

467,479

 

 

 

499,728

 

 

 

464,393

 

 

 

480,129

 

 

 

456,192

 

Total commercial loans

 

 

2,136,937

 

 

 

2,170,971

 

 

 

2,114,989

 

 

 

2,072,153

 

 

 

1,967,886

 

Residential real estate

 

 

1,096,370

 

 

 

1,062,229

 

 

 

1,105,823

 

 

 

1,130,935

 

 

 

1,151,606

 

Consumer

 

 

186,430

 

 

 

228,279

 

 

 

273,830

 

 

 

312,743

 

 

 

354,530

 

Loans

 

 

3,419,737

 

 

 

3,461,479

 

 

 

3,494,642

 

 

 

3,515,831

 

 

 

3,474,022

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(51,273

)

 

 

(55,384

)

 

 

(55,395

)

 

 

(49,223

)

 

 

(36,107

)

Net loans

 

 

3,368,464

 

 

 

3,406,095

 

 

 

3,439,247

 

 

 

3,466,608

 

 

 

3,437,915

 

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

 

 

35,955

 

 

 

33,939

 

 

 

24,833

 

 

 

20,159

 

 

 

16,127

 

Goodwill

 

 

69,802

 

 

 

69,802

 

 

 

69,802

 

 

 

69,802

 

 

 

69,802

 

Other intangible assets

 

 

3,723

 

 

 

4,047

 

 

 

4,370

 

 

 

4,694

 

 

 

5,141

 

Other assets

 

 

257,856

 

 

 

251,316

 

 

 

245,645

 

 

 

247,226

 

 

 

241,019

 

Total assets

 

$

4,616,422

 

 

$

4,605,958

 

 

$

4,483,615

 

 

$

4,428,319

 

 

$

4,464,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposit accounts

 

$

800,118

 

 

$

777,959

 

 

$

689,672

 

 

$

650,336

 

 

$

642,971

 

NOW accounts

 

 

250,099

 

 

 

224,869

 

 

 

218,584

 

 

 

202,020

 

 

 

199,400

 

Regular savings and club accounts

 

 

1,123,123

 

 

 

1,113,450

 

 

 

998,994

 

 

 

912,017

 

 

 

876,753

 

Money market deposit accounts

 

 

832,006

 

 

 

861,867

 

 

 

866,661

 

 

 

815,644

 

 

 

831,653

 

Term certificate accounts

 

 

682,594

 

 

 

696,438

 

 

 

732,298

 

 

 

785,871

 

 

 

757,897

 

Total deposits

 

 

3,687,940

 

 

 

3,674,583

 

 

 

3,506,209

 

 

 

3,365,888

 

 

 

3,308,674

 

Short-term borrowed funds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,000

 

 

 

95,000

 

 

 

200,000

 

Long-term borrowed funds

 

 

87,479

 

 

 

97,488

 

 

 

114,097

 

 

 

141,106

 

 

 

141,114

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

34,096

 

 

 

34,064

 

 

 

34,033

 

 

 

34,002

 

 

 

33,970

 

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

 

 

101,436

 

 

 

101,750

 

 

 

97,962

 

 

 

98,220

 

 

 

96,693

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,910,951

 

 

 

3,907,885

 

 

 

3,787,301

 

 

 

3,734,216

 

 

 

3,780,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

585

 

 

 

585

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

584

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

467,194

 

 

 

465,832

 

 

 

464,176

 

 

 

463,531

 

 

 

462,881

 

Unearned compensation - ESOP

 

 

(30,380

)

 

 

(30,840

)

 

 

(31,299

)

 

 

(31,759

)

 

 

(32,218

)

Retained earnings

 

 

305,831

 

 

 

294,116

 

 

 

277,312

 

 

 

261,304

 

 

 

251,032

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(38,588

)

 

 

(31,460

)

 

 

(16,644

)

 

 

(1,333

)

 

 

(721

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

829

 

 

 

(160

)

 

 

2,185

 

 

 

1,776

 

 

 

2,897

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

705,471

 

 

 

698,073

 

 

 

696,314

 

 

 

694,103

 

 

 

684,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

4,616,422

 

 

$

4,605,958

 

 

$

4,483,615

 

 

$

4,428,319

 

 

$

4,464,906

 

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

34,106

 

 

$

33,860

 

$

35,274

 

 

$

34,496

 

 

$

33,970

 

Interest on loans held for sale

 

 

852

 

 

 

1,324

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

988

 

Interest on securities

 

 

793

 

 

 

585

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

1,317

 

 

 

1,424

 

Other interest and dividend income

 

 

136

 

 

 

78

 

 

115

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

239

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

35,887

 

 

 

35,847

 

 

37,720

 

 

 

37,048

 

 

 

36,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

 

2,302

 

 

 

2,720

 

 

3,775

 

 

 

4,520

 

 

 

5,805

 

Interest on FHLB borrowings

 

 

531

 

 

 

552

 

 

671

 

 

 

835

 

 

 

845

 

Interest on subordinated debentures

 

 

524

 

 

 

523

 

 

524

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

524

 

Total interest expense

 

 

3,357

 

 

 

3,795

 

 

4,970

 

 

 

5,879

 

 

 

7,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest and dividend income

 

 

32,530

 

 

 

32,052

 

 

32,750

 

 

 

31,169

 

 

 

29,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision(credit) for loan losses

 

 

(4,286

)

 

 

91

 

 

7,608

 

 

 

13,454

 

 

 

10,004

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses

 

 

36,816

 

 

 

31,961

 

 

25,142

 

 

 

17,715

 

 

 

19,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage banking income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

 

 

14,262

 

 

 

24,802

 

 

28,274

 

 

 

34,055

 

 

 

30,862

 

Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value

 

 

(2,552

)

 

 

3,409

 

 

(1,041

)

 

 

(193

)

 

 

(1,111

)

Other

 

 

4,075

 

 

 

4,515

 

 

4,522

 

 

 

4,259

 

 

 

4,049

 

Total mortgage banking income

 

 

15,785

 

 

 

32,726

 

 

31,755

 

 

 

38,121

 

 

 

33,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit account fees

 

 

4,546

 

 

 

3,852

 

 

3,667

 

 

 

3,451

 

 

 

2,969

 

Income on retirement plan annuities

 

 

106

 

 

 

104

 

 

106

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

103

 

Gain on sale and call of securities, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

 

508

 

 

 

493

 

 

550

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

554

 

Other income

 

 

758

 

 

 

634

 

 

949

 

 

 

2,203

 

 

 

1,143

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

21,703

 

 

 

37,809

 

 

37,027

 

 

 

44,439

 

 

 

38,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

25,146

 

 

 

27,454

 

 

27,122

 

 

 

29,839

 

 

 

27,469

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

4,702

 

 

 

5,256

 

 

4,545

 

 

 

4,581

 

 

 

4,152

 

Data processing

 

 

2,362

 

 

 

2,343

 

 

2,235

 

 

 

2,119

 

 

 

2,277

 

Loan expense

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

2,689

 

 

 

3,167

 

 

 

2,702

 

Marketing

 

 

831

 

 

 

813

 

 

640

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

1,057

 

Professional fees

 

 

1,487

 

 

 

1,583

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

1,458

 

 

 

1,518

 

Deposit insurance

 

 

332

 

 

 

320

 

 

320

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

279

 

Other expenses

 

 

2,488

 

 

 

2,598

 

 

2,483

 

 

 

3,409

 

 

 

4,323

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

 

38,598

 

 

 

42,802

 

 

41,286

 

 

 

45,700

 

 

 

43,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

19,921

 

 

 

26,968

 

 

20,883

 

 

 

16,454

 

 

 

14,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

 

 

5,645

 

 

 

7,576

 

 

3,283

 

 

 

4,561

 

 

 

3,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

14,276

 

 

$

19,392

 

$

17,600

 

 

$

11,893

 

 

$

10,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.37

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.19

 

Diluted

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.37

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.19

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

51,778,293

 

 

 

52,537,409

 

 

53,947,868

 

 

 

54,465,339

 

 

 

54,450,146

 

Diluted

 

 

52,650,071

 

 

 

53,000,830

 

 

53,973,737

 

 

 

54,465,339

 

 

 

54,450,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

67,966

 

 

$

67,995

 

 

$

(29

)

 

(0.0

)%

Interest on loans held for sale

 

 

2,176

 

 

 

1,565

 

 

 

611

 

 

39.0

 

Interest on securities

 

 

1,378

 

 

 

3,232

 

 

 

(1,854

)

 

(57.4

)

Other interest and dividend income

 

 

214

 

 

 

998

 

 

 

(784

)

 

(78.6

)

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

71,734

 

 

 

73,790

 

 

 

(2,056

)

 

(2.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

 

5,022

 

 

 

14,498

 

 

 

(9,476

)

 

(65.4

)

Interest on FHLB borrowings

 

 

1,083

 

 

 

2,098

 

 

 

(1,015

)

 

(48.4

)

Interest on subordinated debentures

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

 

Total interest expense

 

 

7,152

 

 

 

17,643

 

 

 

(10,491

)

 

(59.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest and dividend income

 

 

64,582

 

 

 

56,147

 

 

 

8,435

 

 

15.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision(credit) for loan losses

 

 

(4,195

)

 

 

13,753

 

 

 

(17,948

)

 

(130.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses

 

 

68,777

 

 

 

42,394

 

 

 

26,383

 

 

62.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage banking income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

 

 

39,064

 

 

 

43,140

 

 

 

(4,076

)

 

(9.4

)

Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value

 

 

857

 

 

 

(5,498

)

 

 

6,355

 

 

115.6

 

Other

 

 

8,590

 

 

 

6,392

 

 

 

2,198

 

 

34.4

 

Total mortgage banking income

 

 

48,511

 

 

 

44,034

 

 

 

4,477

 

 

10.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit account fees

 

 

8,398

 

 

 

6,900

 

 

 

1,498

 

 

21.7

 

Income on retirement plan annuities

 

 

210

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

6

 

 

2.9

 

Gain on sale and call of securities, net

 

 

 

 

 

2,533

 

 

 

(2,533

)

 

(100.0

)

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

1,105

 

 

 

(104

)

 

(9.4

)

Other income

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

2,439

 

 

 

(1,047

)

 

(42.9

)

Total noninterest income

 

 

59,512

 

 

 

57,215

 

 

 

2,297

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

52,600

 

 

 

48,654

 

 

 

3,946

 

 

8.1

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

9,958

 

 

 

8,715

 

 

 

1,243

 

 

14.3

 

Data processing

 

 

4,705

 

 

 

4,457

 

 

 

248

 

 

5.6

 

Loan expense

 

 

3,685

 

 

 

3,955

 

 

 

(270

)

 

(6.8

)

Marketing

 

 

1,644

 

 

 

1,933

 

 

 

(289

)

 

(15.0

)

Professional fees

 

 

3,070

 

 

 

2,746

 

 

 

324

 

 

11.8

 

Deposit insurance

 

 

652

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

102

 

 

18.5

 

Other expenses

 

 

5,086

 

 

 

7,927

 

 

 

(2,841

)

 

(35.8

)

Total noninterest expenses

 

 

81,400

 

 

 

78,937

 

 

 

2,463

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

46,889

 

 

 

20,672

 

 

 

26,217

 

 

126.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

 

 

13,221

 

 

 

5,373

 

 

 

7,848

 

 

146.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

33,668

 

 

$

15,299

 

 

$

18,369

 

 

120.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

52,155,754

 

 

 

54,421,306

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

52,823,354

 

 

 

54,421,306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances / Yields

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities (1)

 

$

325,205

 

$

793

 

0.98

%

$

271,357

 

$

585

 

0.87

%

$

240,025

 

$

1,430

 

2.40

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

397,979

 

 

136

 

0.14

 

 

180,526

 

 

78

 

0.18

 

 

222,840

 

 

239

 

0.43

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

115,240

 

 

852

 

2.97

 

 

193,426

 

 

1,324

 

2.78

 

 

119,047

 

 

988

 

3.34

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans (2)

 

 

2,152,105

 

 

22,079

 

4.11

 

 

2,161,076

 

 

20,780

 

3.90

 

 

1,872,349

 

 

18,196

 

3.91

 

Residential real estate loans (2)

 

 

1,064,481

 

 

9,747

 

3.67

 

 

1,084,292

 

 

10,340

 

3.87

 

 

1,123,896

 

 

11,811

 

4.23

 

Consumer loans (2)

 

 

205,856

 

 

2,280

 

4.44

 

 

253,014

 

 

2,740

 

4.39

 

 

372,929

 

 

3,963

 

4.27

 

Total loans

 

 

3,422,442

 

 

34,106

 

4.00

 

 

3,498,382

 

 

33,860

 

3.93

 

 

3,369,174

 

 

33,970

 

4.06

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

4,260,866

 

 

35,887

 

3.38

 

 

4,143,691

 

 

35,847

 

3.51

 

 

3,951,086

 

 

36,627

 

3.73

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

339,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

330,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

334,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

4,600,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,473,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,285,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings accounts

 

$

1,118,494

 

 

461

 

0.17

 

$

1,058,820

 

 

537

 

0.21

 

$

842,560

 

 

834

 

0.40

 

NOW accounts

 

 

231,075

 

 

41

 

0.07

 

 

212,282

 

 

37

 

0.07

 

 

187,560

 

 

33

 

0.07

 

Money market accounts

 

 

853,586

 

 

417

 

0.20

 

 

861,518

 

 

560

 

0.26

 

 

826,939

 

 

1,207

 

0.59

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

589,964

 

 

1,229

 

0.84

 

 

608,089

 

 

1,444

 

0.96

 

 

730,756

 

 

3,472

 

1.91

 

Brokered deposits

 

 

100,000

 

 

154

 

0.62

 

 

100,000

 

 

142

 

0.58

 

 

66,701

 

 

259

 

1.56

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,893,119

 

 

2,302

 

0.32

 

 

2,840,709

 

 

2,720

 

0.39

 

 

2,654,516

 

 

5,805

 

0.88

 

FHLB advances

 

 

96,823

 

 

531

 

2.20

 

 

102,383

 

 

552

 

2.19

 

 

258,679

 

 

845

 

1.31

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

34,080

 

 

524

 

6.17

 

 

34,048

 

 

523

 

6.23

 

 

33,951

 

 

524

 

6.21

 

Total borrowings

 

 

130,903

 

 

1,055

 

3.23

 

 

136,431

 

 

1,075

 

3.20

 

 

292,630

 

 

1,369

 

1.88

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

3,024,022

 

 

3,357

 

0.45

 

 

2,977,140

 

 

3,795

 

0.52

 

 

2,947,146

 

 

7,174

 

0.98

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

784,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

706,274

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

585,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

88,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

93,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,897,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,776,794

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,605,669

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

703,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

697,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

679,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

4,600,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,473,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,285,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

32,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,453

 

 

 

Tax equivalent interest rate spread (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.93

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.75

%

Less: tax equivalent adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Net interest income as reported

 

 

 

 

$

32,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

32,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

29,447

 

 

 

Net interest-earning assets (4)

 

$

1,236,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,166,551

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,003,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.00

%

Tax equivalent effect

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.00

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

140.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

139.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

134.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits, including demand deposits

 

$

3,677,640

 

$

2,302

 

 

 

$

3,546,983

 

$

2,720

 

 

 

$

3,240,231

 

$

5,805

 

 

 

Cost of total deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.72

%

Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits

 

$

3,808,543

 

$

3,357

 

 

 

$

3,683,414

 

$

3,795

 

 

 

$

3,532,861

 

$

7,174

 

 

 

Cost of total funding liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes securities available for sale. Interest income from tax exempt securities is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters presented. The yield on investments before tax equivalent adjustments for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 2.40%.

 

(2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

 

(3) Tax equivalent interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

 

(4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 

(6) Annualized.

 

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances / Yields

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities (1)

 

$

298,430

 

$

1,378

 

0.93

%

$

257,828

 

$

3,252

 

2.54

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

289,853

 

 

214

 

0.15

 

 

204,730

 

 

998

 

0.98

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

154,117

 

 

2,176

 

2.85

 

 

90,297

 

 

1,565

 

3.48

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans (2)

 

 

2,156,566

 

 

42,859

 

4.01

 

 

1,760,008

 

 

36,319

 

4.15

 

Residential real estate loans (2)

 

 

1,074,332

 

 

20,087

 

3.77

 

 

1,112,036

 

 

23,355

 

4.22

 

Consumer loans (2)

 

 

229,304

 

 

5,020

 

4.41

 

 

394,123

 

 

8,321

 

4.25

 

Total loans

 

 

3,460,202

 

 

67,966

 

3.96

 

 

3,266,167

 

 

67,995

 

4.19

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

4,202,602

 

 

71,734

 

3.44

 

 

3,819,022

 

 

73,810

 

3.89

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

403,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

324,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

4,606,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,143,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings accounts

 

$

1,088,822

 

 

998

 

0.18

 

$

764,295

 

 

2,132

 

0.56

 

NOW accounts

 

 

221,731

 

 

78

 

0.07

 

 

173,130

 

 

64

 

0.07

 

Money market accounts

 

 

857,530

 

 

977

 

0.23

 

 

831,048

 

 

3,790

 

0.92

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

598,977

 

 

2,673

 

0.90

 

 

762,819

 

 

7,829

 

2.06

 

Brokered deposits

 

 

100,000

 

 

296

 

0.60

 

 

79,445

 

 

683

 

1.73

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,867,060

 

 

5,022

 

0.35

 

 

2,610,737

 

 

14,498

 

1.12

 

FHLB advances

 

 

99,588

 

 

1,083

 

2.19

 

 

249,990

 

 

2,098

 

1.69

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

34,063

 

 

1,047

 

6.20

 

 

33,935

 

 

1,047

 

6.20

 

Total borrowings

 

 

133,651

 

 

2,130

 

3.21

 

 

283,925

 

 

3,145

 

2.23

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

3,000,711

 

 

7,152

 

0.48

 

 

2,894,662

 

 

17,643

 

1.23

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

745,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

502,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

155,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,901,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,467,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

704,628

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

675,754

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

4,606,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,143,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

64,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,167

 

 

 

Tax equivalent interest rate spread (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.66

%

Less: tax equivalent adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Net interest income as reported

 

 

 

 

$

64,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

56,147

 

 

 

Net interest-earning assets (4)

 

$

1,201,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

924,360

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.96

%

Tax equivalent effect

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.96

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

140.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

131.93

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits, including demand deposits

 

$

3,612,673

 

$

5,022

 

 

 

$

3,113,405

 

$

14,498

 

 

 

Cost of total deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.94

%

Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits

 

$

3,746,324

 

$

7,152

 

 

 

$

3,397,330

 

$

17,643

 

 

 

Cost of total funding liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest income from tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. The yield on investments before tax equivalent adjustments was 2.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

 

(2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

 

(3) Tax equivalent interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

 

(4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yield Trend

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities (1)

 

$

325,205

 

$

271,357

 

$

271,511

 

$

269,477

 

$

240,025

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

397,979

 

 

180,526

 

 

84,969

 

 

121,384

 

 

222,840

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

115,240

 

 

193,426

 

 

178,980

 

 

139,418

 

 

119,047

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans (2)

 

 

2,152,105

 

 

2,161,076

 

 

2,112,377

 

 

2,017,492

 

 

1,872,349

 

Residential real estate loans (2)

 

 

1,064,481

 

 

1,084,292

 

 

1,106,286

 

 

1,135,947

 

 

1,123,896

 

Consumer loans (2)

 

 

205,856

 

 

253,014

 

 

292,665

 

 

333,623

 

 

372,929

 

Total loans

 

 

3,422,442

 

 

3,498,382

 

 

3,511,328

 

 

3,487,062

 

 

3,369,174

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

4,260,866

 

 

4,143,691

 

 

4,046,788

 

 

4,017,341

 

 

3,951,086

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

339,438

 

 

330,257

 

 

317,663

 

 

333,444

 

 

334,452

 

Total assets

 

$

4,600,304

 

$

4,473,948

 

$

4,364,451

 

$

4,350,785

 

$

4,285,538

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings accounts

 

$

1,118,494

 

$

1,058,820

 

$

968,766

 

$

897,751

 

$

842,560

 

NOW accounts

 

 

231,075

 

 

212,282

 

 

205,845

 

 

199,982

 

 

187,560

 

Money market accounts

 

 

853,586

 

 

861,518

 

 

840,674

 

 

825,732

 

 

826,939

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

589,964

 

 

608,089

 

 

649,919

 

 

684,002

 

 

730,756

 

Brokered deposits

 

 

100,000

 

 

100,000

 

 

109,788

 

 

139,887

 

 

66,701

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,893,119

 

 

2,840,709

 

 

2,774,992

 

 

2,747,354

 

 

2,654,516

 

FHLB advances

 

 

96,823

 

 

102,383

 

 

119,763

 

 

149,750

 

 

258,679

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

34,080

 

 

34,048

 

 

34,015

 

 

33,983

 

 

33,951

 

Total borrowings

 

 

130,903

 

 

136,431

 

 

153,778

 

 

183,733

 

 

292,630

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

3,024,022

 

 

2,977,140

 

 

2,928,770

 

 

2,931,087

 

 

2,947,146

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

784,521

 

 

706,274

 

 

656,227

 

 

641,353

 

 

585,715

 

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

88,577

 

 

93,380

 

 

84,387

 

 

89,319

 

 

72,808

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,897,120

 

 

3,776,794

 

 

3,669,384

 

 

3,661,759

 

 

3,605,669

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

703,184

 

 

697,154

 

 

695,067

 

 

689,026

 

 

679,869

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

4,600,304

 

$

4,473,948

 

$

4,364,451

 

$

4,350,785

 

$

4,285,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities (1)

 

 

0.98

%

 

0.87

%

 

1.56

%

 

1.95

%

 

2.40

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

0.14

%

 

0.18

%

 

0.54

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.43

%

Loans held for sale

 

 

2.97

%

 

2.78

%

 

2.82

%

 

3.02

%

 

3.34

%

Commercial loans (2)

 

 

4.11

%

 

3.90

%

 

3.92

%

 

3.76

%

 

3.91

%

Residential real estate loans (2)

 

 

3.67

%

 

3.87

%

 

4.04

%

 

4.14

%

 

4.23

%

Consumer loans (2)

 

 

4.44

%

 

4.39

%

 

4.36

%

 

4.29

%

 

4.27

%

Total loans

 

 

4.00

%

 

3.93

%

 

4.00

%

 

3.94

%

 

4.06

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3.38

%

 

3.51

%

 

3.71

%

 

3.67

%

 

3.73

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings accounts

 

 

0.17

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.26

%

 

0.26

%

 

0.40

%

NOW accounts

 

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.08

%

 

0.08

%

 

0.07

%

Money market accounts

 

 

0.20

%

 

0.26

%

 

0.34

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.59

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

0.84

%

 

0.96

%

 

1.35

%

 

1.68

%

 

1.91

%

Brokered deposits

 

 

0.62

%

 

0.58

%

 

0.72

%

 

0.72

%

 

1.56

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

0.32

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.54

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.88

%

FHLB advances

 

 

2.20

%

 

2.19

%

 

2.23

%

 

2.22

%

 

1.31

%

Subordinated debentures

 

 

6.17

%

 

6.23

%

 

6.13

%

 

6.13

%

 

6.21

%

Total borrowings

 

 

3.23

%

 

3.20

%

 

3.09

%

 

2.94

%

 

1.88

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

0.45