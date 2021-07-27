checkAd

Mach7 Technologies Receives Multiple 2021 Industry Awards

The Company capped off several Industry Awards with formal acceptance of Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, formally accepted the Frost & Sullivan Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award at Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Virtual Award Ceremony, streamed live from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 14th. To view Frost & Sullivan’s press release about the ceremony, click here.

Frost & Sullivan's Product Leadership Award recognizes companies that achieve outstanding performance and exemplary achievements in strategy and processes in order to drive visionary innovation. Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of Mach7 Technologies reflects its performance against a backdrop of three key imperatives:

  • Disruptive Technologies
  • Innovative Business Models
  • Transformative Mega Trends

“We are delighted to have won this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan,” said Steve Rankin, Chief Product Officer for Mach7 Technologies. “The powerful combination of the eUnity enterprise and diagnostic viewer and Mach7's flexible data management components gives the company a cohesive Enterprise Imaging Solution that can meet the diverse needs of clinicians and healthcare providers across the enterprise. This award helps validate the innovative strategy we are employing to deliver first-class solutions to the healthcare IT market and helps motivate us to continue delivering high-quality service to our customers.”

Frost & Sullivan views Mach7 as standing apart from the competition with a single efficient viewer that provides access to a simplified and centralized data repository that streamlines workflows and reduces service contracts. They add that Mach7 is rapidly emerging as a game-changer in the industry and is focused and dedicated to improving the state of the enterprise imaging solution market.

“Mach7 Technologies’ focus on strategy and innovation coupled with continued enhancement of its customer value is evidenced by its integrated health IT offerings in the medical imaging informatics space,” commented Srikanth Kompalli, Program Manager for Medical Imaging & Informatics at Frost & Sullivan. “Driving the shift from legacy departmental PACS to an enterprise-wide imaging system, Mach7 offers differentiated value with a feature-rich zero-footprint universal diagnostic viewer (eUnity platform) and a vendor neutral archive & communication workflow engine that empowers interoperability. Together, these components allow health systems to build and transform their enterprise imaging strategies and ecosystems.”

