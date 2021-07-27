GCM Grosvenor Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call on August 10, 2021

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The conference call will be available via public webcast through the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website at www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders and a replay will be available on the website soon after the call’s completion for at least seven (7) days.