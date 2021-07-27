New 8x8 XCaaS Enhancements Deliver Large Video Meetings and Advanced Mobility Support for Company-wide Collaboration
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced new 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) enhancements, including support for video meetings with up to 500 active participants and advanced mobility, to drive organization-wide collaboration for a hybrid workforce.
"Our employees live in 8x8 Work to communicate, collaborate and engage with colleagues and customers across all of our operational centers and teams. As our centralized meeting platform, the latest improvements deliver great efficiencies and will assist with reducing our IT software support footprint," said Tony Forder, Head of Information Technology Operations at transcosmos Information Systems Ltd. “Support for 500 video meeting participants not only will benefit our global customer service and support centers, but will also improve the reach of our service and quality leadership teams.”
"8x8 Work is a great tool for ensuring communications, collaboration and cohesion amongst our teams, partners and the community, regardless of location or device," said Cecil Lawson, Information Technology Manager, City of Campbell. "With support now for 500 simultaneous participants in online video meetings, we can evaluate our technology stack to reduce our costs by utilizing more of the 8x8 product suite when conducting large public meetings."
8x8 XCaaS is built on the 8x8 Experience Communications Platform, a single-vendor cloud technology platform for both employee and customer engagement, which includes fully integrated contact center, voice, video meetings, team chat and embedded APIs.
New 8x8 company-wide collaboration features support:
Better Video Meetings
- More meeting participants: The 8x8 Work app easily handles larger video meetings, supporting up to 500 active desktop users in a single meeting, and all with the ability to collaborate and share video, audio and screens. This capability is available for all 8x8 X Series plans that include video meetings without any additional license costs.
- Leverage existing investments: Expanded access includes more endpoints, allowing attendees to join 8x8 video meetings and share screen content from huddle rooms using legacy SIP devices. This enables organizations to leverage existing hardware investments at a time when demand is impacting deployment of newer technologies.
Deeper Integration with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams
