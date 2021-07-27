New 8x8 XCaaS Enhancements Deliver Large Video Meetings and Advanced Mobility Support for Company-wide Collaboration

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced new 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) enhancements, including support for video meetings with up to 500 active participants and advanced mobility, to drive organization-wide collaboration for a hybrid workforce.

"Our employees live in 8x8 Work to communicate, collaborate and engage with colleagues and customers across all of our operational centers and teams. As our centralized meeting platform, the latest improvements deliver great efficiencies and will assist with reducing our IT software support footprint," said Tony Forder, Head of Information Technology Operations at transcosmos Information Systems Ltd. “Support for 500 video meeting participants not only will benefit our global customer service and support centers, but will also improve the reach of our service and quality leadership teams.”