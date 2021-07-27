checkAd

Greenliant Samples Ultra-High Endurance Industrial SATA M.2 SSDs

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

High Reliability, 3D NAND based ArmourDrive™ SSDs for Demanding ApplicationsSANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Greenliant is now sampling SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive™ PX Series solid state drives (SSDs) that support 5K program-erase (P/E) …

High Reliability, 3D NAND based ArmourDrive™ SSDs for Demanding Applications

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Greenliant is now sampling SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive™ PX Series solid state drives (SSDs) that support 5K program-erase (P/E) cycles and advanced EX series SSDs with superior data retention and high endurance that support 60K, 120K and industry-leading 300K P/E cycles. SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive SSDs operate at industrial temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and are rigorously tested for shock and vibration to withstand the most extreme environments. See SATA M.2 ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD.

Foto: Accesswire

Designed with Greenliant's EnduroSLC™ Technology, the new EX Series SSDs are available in 4GB, 8GB, 20GB, 40GB, 80GB, 160GB and 320GB capacities, and are included in Greenliant's Long-Term Availability (LTA) program for 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND based products (http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program). The new PX Series SSDs, available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities, use 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory to provide cost-effective industrial storage.

ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs - with advanced power-fail data protection, hardware ECC capabilities and intelligent NAND flash management algorithms - are ideal for demanding industrial, medical, networking and transportation applications. Built with a thin profile, single-sided M.2 form factor to operate efficiently in space constrained systems, the EX and PX Series SSDs support the SATA 6Gb/s interface and SMART commands.

Availability

Greenliant is sampling the new SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs and plans to start volume shipping in late September 2021. Greenliant expects to start sampling new SATA M.2 2280 and mSATA EX and PX Series SSDs in September and October 2021, respectively. For more information about the new ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About EnduroSLC™ Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Greenliant



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656908/Greenliant-Samples-Ultra-High-Endura ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenliant Samples Ultra-High Endurance Industrial SATA M.2 SSDs High Reliability, 3D NAND based ArmourDrive™ SSDs for Demanding ApplicationsSANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Greenliant is now sampling SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive™ PX Series solid state drives (SSDs) that support 5K program-erase (P/E) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services