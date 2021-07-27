Frankenmuth CU Partners with Green Check Verified to Provide Financial Services to Underbanked Michigan Cannabis Industry

Forbes 2020 Best Michigan Credit Union expands services to legal cannabis businesses in the stateFRANKENMUTH, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Frankenmuth Credit Union, a not-for-profit cooperative with $1 billion in assets and nearly 60,000 …

Forbes 2020 Best Michigan Credit Union expands services to legal cannabis businesses in the state FRANKENMUTH, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Frankenmuth Credit Union, a not-for-profit cooperative with $1 billion in assets and nearly 60,000 members in 22 communities, today announced the launch of Envy, its cannabis banking program, which will provide critical financial services to legal cannabis businesses in the communities it serves. For Frankenmuth Credit Union, it is important to provide safe and secure access to financial services for legal cannabis-related businesses while reducing the risk of money laundering, fraud and crimes associated with unsecured cash. Envy was created to enter this new line of business with the ability to scale to serve a large number and variety of cannabis-related businesses starting with the grower all the way to the retailer.