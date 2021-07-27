checkAd

Canvas GFX Launches Canvas Envision to Drive Interactive 3D Visual Collaboration for Manufacturing Businesses

- New Visual Communication and Collaboration platform bridges gap between technical and commercial documentation

- Envision combines a powerful and intuitive graphics app with cloud-based collaboration and viewing

- Early-adopters include defense manufacturer Anduril

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX, Inc, the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries today announced the launch of Canvas Envision, a visual communication and collaboration solution developed to power a radical new approach to product documentation.

The new platform aligns with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to drive faster time to release for critical product-related documentation. Early adopters including defense-drone manufacturer Anduril have deployed Envision to address documentation challenges which can impact on their ability to operate at the accelerated pace modern manufacturing demands.

Flat documents reliant on CAD screengrabs, bottlenecks in document production, varied skillsets and software access, and sub-optimal feedback and collaboration processes can all lead to costly inefficiencies across the organization.

With Envision, everyone from engineers to marketing and sales teams can easily create documents that visualize the latest 3D CAD models, optimizing workflows and minimizing delays and stale data issues which can have a measurable economic impact.

The platform combines a lightweight graphics application with cloud-based document storage, access, and collaboration.

  • Envision Creator is a highly intuitive, lightweight graphics app which allows users to import and manipulate 3D CAD models, and work with vector graphics, photo-editing tools, text layout and more. Quick to learn and easy to use, Envision Creator requires no prior CAD training.
  • Envision Cloud allows downstream colleagues and audiences to view documents through any browser, with the ability to interact with the models in the document, as well as collaborate using intuitive mark-up and commenting features.

"I am delighted to be launching Canvas Envision today, and thrilled to be doing so with early adopter customers of such pedigree," said Patricia Hume, CEO at Canvas GFX. "We aim to provide innovation which supports other innovators, and we have already begun to realize that ambition. Envision is enabling people to communicate more information, faster and more accurately than they have ever been able to before. That is leading to measurable operational efficiencies which can make the difference between winning and losing in a highly competitive market."

About Canvas GFX

Canvas GFX develops visual communication and collaboration solutions trusted by leading brands from verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial and domestic appliance, energy, and education. Canvas solutions bridge the divide between technical and creative graphics applications, empowering everyone to communicate and understand complex information with absolute clarity.

https://www.canvasgfx.com/




