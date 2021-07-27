checkAd

Global Madtech Company Smartmedia Technologies Expands Its Presence With Two New European Offices

SMT is bringing its proprietary NFT platform, The Lab, to Europe and launches multi-language enabled NFTs, establishing a global presence and securing longevity in the blockchain technology for advertising

ASPEN, Colo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After unveiling its proprietary NFT platform, The Lab, and posting $80M in revenue in 2020 and 109% growth in Q1, driven by the explosive growth and adoption of its trademarked highly-programmable NFT, the SmartMedia Object, SMT is now expanding with two new international offices in London and Zug, strengthening the companies' global presence and establishing longevity in its SmartMedia Stack.

SmartMedia Technologies Logo

"This expansion is a huge step forward for SMT. Not only will it allow us to better assist our international clients, but as we take our technology global, we are launching multi-language support as a core feature to our platform," says CEO Tyler Moebius. "Now a brand can drop a single NFT, but the user can interact and engage with the NFT in their native language."

As pioneers in next generation MadTech Platforms and Services, SmartMedia Technologies owns and operates The Lab, which enables the rapid design, development and distribution of highly programmable NFTs, known as SmartMedia Objects, which are tethered to SmartMedia Ads and together drive activation, engagement, conversion and loyalty. Their new European office is set to be the headquarters for various international marketing campaigns, for clients including Swisscom, PepsiCo, Vodafone, Benefit and Unilever.

This comes following SmartMedia Technologies' groundbreaking NFT campaign with Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream based in Australia and New Zealand, driving over 46,700 players to retail traffic and in what was probably the world's largest-ever virtual NFT Easter egg hunt.

"With the recent explosion of awareness surrounding NFTs, brands and marketers are actively seeking strategic partners that can show them how they can best harness this incredible technology to drive better business outcomes," says Jon Knight, the newly appointed Managing Director of The Lab Europe. "This expansion of SMT's presence and technology further solidifies our belief that NFTs will redefine how global brands drive deeper brand engagement across a mobile-first audience."

SmartMedia Technologies curates fully integrated, custom marketing solutions for brands by fusing NFTs with the scale and precision of AdTech using its SmartMedia Objects (SMOs) that are designed, developed and distributed using The Lab. The trademarked SMOs are highly programmable, 3D/AR enabled decentralized apps that allow a brand and a user to engage directly - outside the centralized walled gardens of the incumbent media platforms.

For more information about SmartMedia Technologies and its proprietary technology, please visit https://www.smartmediatech.io or contact devynne@blndpr.com.

ABOUT SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES
SmartMedia Technologies is a next generation MadTech company that owns and operates a portfolio of solution providers, FASTG8, Media Design Group and Vatom Labs, which delivers better business outcomes for brands and agencies by leveraging its SmartMedia Stack. The Stack is composed of TRADR - a programmatic SmartMedia bidding platform, and The Lab - a self-service audience engagement platform. It enables the rapid design, development and distribution of SmartMedia Ads and addressable SmartMedia Objects that drive engagement, acquisition and loyalty across a digital and mobile-first audience. For more information, visit https://www.smartmediatech.io.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581607/SMT_Logo.jpg




