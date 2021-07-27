DGAP-News: Greenliant / Key word(s): Product Launch Greenliant Samples Ultra-High Endurance Industrial SATA M.2 SSDs (news with additional features) 27.07.2021 / 06:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greenliant Samples Ultra-High Endurance Industrial SATA M.2 SSDs

High Reliability, 3D NAND based ArmourDrive(TM) SSDs for Demanding Applications



SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - JULY 27, 2021 - Greenliant is now sampling SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive(TM) PX Series solid state drives (SSDs) that support 5K program-erase (P/E) cycles and advanced EX series SSDs with superior data retention and high endurance that support 60K, 120K and industry-leading 300K P/E cycles. SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive SSDs operate at industrial temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and are rigorously tested for shock and vibration to withstand the most extreme environments. See SATA M.2 ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD.

Designed with Greenliant's EnduroSLC(TM) Technology, the new EX Series SSDs are available in 4GB, 8GB, 20GB, 40GB, 80GB, 160GB and 320GB capacities, and are included in Greenliant's Long-Term Availability (LTA) program for 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND based products (http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program). The new PX Series SSDs, available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities, use 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory to provide cost-effective industrial storage.

ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs-with advanced power-fail data protection, hardware ECC capabilities and intelligent NAND flash management algorithms-are ideal for demanding industrial, medical, networking and transportation applications. Built with a thin profile, single-sided M.2 form factor to operate efficiently in space constrained systems, the EX and PX Series SSDs support the SATA 6Gb/s interface and SMART commands.

Availability

Greenliant is sampling the new SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs and plans to start volume shipping in late September 2021. Greenliant expects to start sampling new SATA M.2 2280 and mSATA EX and PX Series SSDs in September and October 2021, respectively. For more information about the new ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About EnduroSLC(TM) Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

