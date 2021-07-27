Skechers’ Animal Rights Movement Surpasses $7 Million in Donations

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, is celebrating its newest milestone for its philanthropic BOBS division: the Company’s total donations have now surpassed $7 million for animals in need throughout the United States and Canada. Through its partnership with Petco Love, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and sales of its extensive BOBS footwear, apparel and accessory offering, Skechers’ funds have helped save and support over 1.3 million shelter pets across North America.

A MeoowzResQ kitten at a Skechers adoption event in California during National Foster a Pet Month. Through its partnerships with Petco Love and animal welfare organizations, Skechers has donated over $7 million, promoted pet adoptions and raised funds in stores – helping to save and support over 1.3 million shelter pets in the United States and Canada. (Photo credit: Lori Fusaro for BOBS from Skechers + Petco Love)

The brand has continued to drive public awareness for animal welfare this summer with National Foster A Pet month in June—hosting pet adoption events at Skechers retail stores with Petco Love’s animal welfare partners. Community members welcomed home dogs and cats from lifesaving organizations in Dallas, Texas; Harahan, Louisiana; Hialeah, Florida; Marlton, New Jersey and Moreno Valley, California. Consumers across America were also able to support Petco Love and more than 4,000 of its animal welfare partners at local Skechers stores, by rounding up their purchases at checkout—a campaign that raised over $87,000 for dogs and cats independent of Skechers’ total donations.

“As a brand with a vast network of stores, we love finding new ways to inspire consumers and mobilize our stores for good—and these adoption and round-up events have resonated with the public and help bring our BOBS message to life,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’ve given more than $3.4 million to Petco Love since we launched our partnership in 2019—a movement that’s already transformed thousands of pets’ and persons’ lives in America and is now building momentum across Canada.”