Frontier Communications Changes Start Time for Virtual Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 15:00   

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed the time of its Aug. 5 Investor Day from 8:30 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET to avoid conflicting with other industry events.

The Investor Day will include an update on Frontier’s strategy and a review of the company’s second quarter financial results. Presenters will include John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer; and other members of the company’s senior management team.

The Investor Day webcast and presentation materials will be accessible on Frontier’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.frontier.com and will remain archived at this location. To pre-register, please click here.

About Frontier

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Wertpapier


