Frontier Communications Changes Start Time for Virtual Investor Day
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed the time of its Aug. 5 Investor Day from 8:30 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET to avoid conflicting with other industry events.
The Investor Day will include an update on Frontier’s strategy and a review of the company’s second quarter financial results. Presenters will include John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer; and other members of the company’s senior management team.
The Investor Day webcast and presentation materials will be accessible on Frontier’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.frontier.com and will remain archived at this location. To pre-register, please click here.
About Frontier
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005098/en/Frontier Communications Parent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare