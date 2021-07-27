checkAd

JFrog Names Sagi Dudai EVP of Product and Engineering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced the appointment of Sagi Dudai as Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering. He joins JFrog with more than 25 years of global experience ranging from large-scale software Platform-as-a-Service to AI and machine learning. Dudai comes to JFrog from Vonage (NASDAQ: VG), a business cloud communications leader, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and drove the technology vision, architecture and design, overseeing all aspects of technology development, including new products and the transformation to a cloud-native platform. Dudai will join JFrog’s executive team and report to the CEO and co-founder, Shlomi Ben-Haim.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005232/en/

Sagi Dudai EVP of Product and Engineering at JFrog (Photo: Business Wire)

Sagi Dudai EVP of Product and Engineering at JFrog (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely excited to have Sagi join the team to lead JFrog’s Product and R&D as we rapidly leap forward,” said Shlomi Ben-Haim, co-founder and CEO, JFrog. “Sagi brings rich leadership experience and a proven track record in building cloud native, large-scale SaaS platforms using modern-day technologies. JFrog’s Liquid Software vision requires solid leaders with proven experience and passion for innovating and building solutions that will serve tomorrow's software world. We believe Sagi will help JFrog reach new levels of value to the DevOps community, our customers and partners.”

Dudai has extensive experience at the forefront of the fastest-moving technology trends in software delivery and IT, spanning cloud, mobile, AI, ML and edge applications. Dudai has proven experience driving multimillion-dollar R&D efforts at scale, as well as managing and inspiring thousands of worldwide development and DevOps teams to continuously deliver cutting-edge, innovative solutions to market. For example, as CTO at Vonage where he led a global organization of approximately 1,000 employees, supporting a $1.3B revenue organization, Dudai oversaw R&D as well as the development of new products and was instrumental in leading the company’s successful Vonage Business Cloud rollout.

“I am thrilled to join JFrog and push forward its liquid software vision,” Dudai said. “We have big plans to build out, extend and scale JFrog’s end-to-end, hybrid DevOps Platform, as well as integrate and build industry-leading SecOps solutions. I’m excited to hit the ground running, leveraging my experience and continuing to build world-class teams that deliver innovative products to our customers and to the community at large.”

Prior to Vonage, Dudai was Vice President of Research and Development at Fring. Dudai holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Recanati Business School at Tel Aviv University in business management and computer science.

About JFrog

JFrog, the creator of the DevOps platform, is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

JFrog Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JFrog Names Sagi Dudai EVP of Product and Engineering JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced the appointment of Sagi Dudai as Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering. He joins JFrog with more than 25 years of global experience ranging from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21JFrog Completes Acquisition of Vdoo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21JFrog Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten