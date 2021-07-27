The Beachbody Company’s MYXfitness Introduces New MYX II Bike; The First Connected Fitness Bike with Two Fitness Platforms Available

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”) a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced it is launching the new MYX II bike, the next advancement in its commercial-grade and highly personalized indoor cycling experience. Staying true to MYXfitness' mission to deliver a studio-quality riding experience with a broad range of content that meets people where they are, MYX bikes will now feature industry-leading hardware upgrades and two unique digital fitness platforms from Beachbody on Demand (BOD) and Openfit.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Great fitness has never been “one size fits all.” That’s why MYX is creating a more personalized fitness experience with its industry-leading 360-degree swivel 21.5” touchscreen and completely adjustable seat and handlebars, as well as the ability to choose between two digital platforms. Openfit will offer live and on-demand workouts led by certified trainers that provide 1:1 personal attention. For those looking for a large group exercise experience, MYX will also offer daily live and on-demand studio classes through Beachbody’s “BOD Interactive” (BODi - pronounced “body”), a new live interactive content membership offering, with access to Beachbody's world-class catalog of comprehensive fitness and nutrition programs.

“MYX started with the premise of offering the highest quality bike at a more affordable price,” said Heberto Calves, President of MYXfitness. “Now with access to Beachbody’s superior content machine, Super Trainers, and Openfit’s personalized fitness experience, we’re excited to help millions of people achieve their goals and lead healthy, fulfilling lives. By offering both Beachbody and Openfit experiences on the MYX complete home fitness system, we’re now able to provide alternatives to serve entire households and people at every level with differing personal preferences — from those looking for boutique-style training to those who prefer the electric energy of live classes, as well as all those who prefer the convenience of workouts on demand. And, by offering heart-rate based rides, our members have more ways to get real results than ever before.”