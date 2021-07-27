checkAd

Optimi Health Strengthens Clinical and Regulatory Expertise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), as part of its strategic aim to fully investigate the science of mushrooms, is pleased to announce the engagement of industry veteran Mr. John Simon to facilitate regulatory submissions and planning relevant to key elements of psychedelic research.

Mr. Simon specializes in gaining site and product licences and related commercialization pathway development efforts. He has served in a variety of managerial and consulting roles overseeing quality assurance and regulatory affairs with direct involvement with the FDA and Health Canada audits relevant to medical device manufacturing, drug manufacturing and testing, drug and device establishments and clinical trial site implementation.

Mr. Simon stated, “Working on the Optimi project is an exciting opportunity to help people with unmet medical needs. The IMPACT team is aiming for a clinical trial that meets international standards and this is the sort of goal I find compelling. I believe our studies will offer an extraordinary opportunity to identify the beneficial differences between systemic and natural formulations, and the FDA’s botanical guide/framework could offer strategic insights as to how Optimi can achieve intellectual property (IP) rights even while executing the clinical trial. I have worked in drug development before, and one project in particular went on to become the largest biotech licensing deal in Canadian history at that time. I am keenly aware that mental health & overall wellness is an immense field of opportunity and look forward to helping unlock the potential of psychedelics.

A long-time resident of Edmonton, Canada, he was the very first cannabis sector license holder in that city which he later sold to Avant Brands. He was instrumental in assisting Aurora Cannabis Inc. as well as Radient Technologies in the implementation of Quality Management Systems (QMS) regarding key commercial activities. He has built an extensive client base in the region including a major chocolatier’s cannabis infusion goals. He has undertaken research & development efforts for globally recognized non-cannabis health & wellness clients in the treatment of common colds, skin beautification, sunscreens, and conditioners. His clinical trial experience includes advanced studies for therapeutic cancer vaccines, as well as numerous projects supporting clinical trials for drugs, natural health products and medical devices.

