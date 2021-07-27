Nokia and Empire Access bring ultra-broadband services to Binghamton New York

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced it is working with Empire Access , a communications provider in upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania , to deliver up to 10GB/s speeds to new subscribers in the Greater Binghamton region west of the Catskill Mountains in New York state . Over 10,000 new subsribers will have access as part of the deal .

Nokia is enabling Empire Access to upgrade its network from GPON to XGS-PON technology to deliver ultra-quick broadband speeds along with built-in reliability needed by people to easily work, learn and play online from home. Empire Access, already named the fastest internet service provider in the United States for 2021 by PCMag, is modernizing its network to deliver new services to its customers including broadband internet, phone, security, business-class ethernet and metro-ethernet.

Bob VanDelinder, Director of Marketing, Empire Access said: “As a family-owned, locally based service provider, we are passionate about connecting the people who live, learn and work in the communities that we serve. We are extending our partnership with Nokia to bring the absolute best performance* in internet connectivity and communications technology to our customers as we expand service to new areas in Southern New York. Nokia is our trusted partner and it has delivered a solid platform with reliability for us to grow our business around.”

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “The global pandemic has highlighted the need for gigabit connectivity by consumers and businesses alike that live and work in every corner of the U.S. We are partnering with Empire Access to ensure that everyone in the Southern region of New York has access to the fastest internet* available today so they can continue to thrive in today’s connected world.”

About Empire Access

After starting in 1896 with one telephone line in Prattsburgh, NY, Empire Access has grown significantly as a family-owned, locally based communications provider serving large areas of Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Today’s Empire offers a wide range of products and services from basic phone service to customized phone solutions, scalable high-speed Fiber Optic Internet, basic to enhanced digital TV service and advanced security solutions. Responding to a variety of business and consumer needs, Empire continues to expand into new areas while retaining a strong focus on local, personalized customer service. In 2017 and 2018, Empire Access was awarded Best Internet Service Provider in the Southern Tier region of New York. In 2021, Empire Access was named Best Gaming Internet Service Provider in the Northeast by PC Mag https://www.pcmag.com/news/best-gaming-isps-for-2021.

Empire Access offers Fiber Optic service in Arkport, Batavia, Bath, Big Flats, Burdett, Canandaigua, Canisteo, Corning, Dansville, Elmira, Elmira Heights, Geneseo, Geneva, Hammondsport, Hornell, Horseheads, LeRoy, Montour Falls, Mount Morris, Naples, North Hornell, Odessa, Prattsburgh, Penn Yan, Victor, Warsaw, Watkins Glen, and Waverly in New York and Sayre, Athens, South Waverly and Troy in Pennsylvania. The company’s Website can be found at www.empireaccess.com.

