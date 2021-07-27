Codere to become official sponsor of Club Atlético River Plate of Argentina

For Carlos Sabanza, Codere’s Sponsorship Manager , “This agreement allows us to reach the Argentine and Latin American public in the best and most direct way possible, providing our current and future customers the best brand experience. This alliance, with one of the most important football teams in the country, allows us to enhance our positioning as a leading online sports betting and omnichannel entertainment provider in this key market.”

MADRID, Spain and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere, a leading Spanish multinational company in the private gaming sector across Europe and Latin America, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Club Atlético River Plate of Argentina for the next four seasons, until August 2025, becoming the Official Betting Partner of the club.

2021, Gaining Momentum After the Pandemic

On June 22nd, Grupo Codere reached a merger agreement of its online gaming subsidiary -- formed by the parent company Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (“Holdco”), Servicios de Juego Online, S.A.U. (“SEJO”) and its consolidated subsidiaries -- with the SPAC DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: DDMX, “DD3”), that would result in Codere Online becoming the first publicly-listed online gaming operator traded on the US Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

The new company, managed and majority owned by Grupo Codere, will drive the expansion of the digital business in Argentina and other Latin American growing markets.

This objective, strengthened by the sponsorship, will enable Codere to continue promoting its activity in Argentina through the consolidation of its brand by different marketing and promotional actions planned together with the club.

Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer of Codere Online, points out, “This agreement represents a very important turning point for the development of our activity in the country, after a difficult period of protracted closings due to the pandemic. The company is thrilled about this project together with River, with whom we share the fair play and team work values on and off the field, and that will enable Codere to expand its footprint in Argentina and Latin America.”